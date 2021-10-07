Preston North End ready for Blackpool beam-back 13 years on from the last big screen show
Preston North End’s beam-back to Deepdale of the derby clash at Blackpool will be the first time they have done a big screen showing for 13 years.
The Lilywhites’ allocation for Bloomfield Road was limited to 2,200, the tickets quickly snapped up.
To ensure as many fans get to see the game ‘live’, PNE are broadcasting it on two mobile large screens at Deepdale.
There have been seven previous beam-backs down the years for away games where ticket numbers were limited or games were difficult to get to.
The first was for an FA Cup tie at Carlisle United in November 1995.
Building work at Brunton Park meant a reduced capacity and the allocation for PNE was limited.
A big screen was put in place on the pitch back at Deepdale and fans were able to see Russ Wilcox score a late winner for North End.
In 1996, the second leg of the League Cup tie against Tottenham got the big-screen treatment.
The first leg had finished in a 1-1 draw but Gary Peters’ men were beaten 3-0 at White Hart Lane.
In May 1999, the second leg of the play-off semi-final at Gillingham was beamed back.
Lancashire to Kent in midweek wasn’t the best journey to make and PNE sold out their allocation anyway.
Twice the big screen was wheeled out in the 1999/2000 campaign. PNE’s League Cup visit to Highbury to take on Arsenal in October 1999 was shown back in Lancashire.
Later that season as David Moyes’ men closed in on the Second Division title, the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers got an airing at Deepdale.
What finer entertainment could North End fans ask for than Jon Macken and Bjarki Gunnlaugsson scoring at the Memorial Ground.
The last two beam-backs both involved matches at Blackpool. In March 2008, the 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road was shown on a screen positioned on the pitch.
The next visit to the coast eight months later – Chris Brown (2) and Neil Mellor on target in a 3-1 win – got aired on the big screen on the Bill Shankly Kop and in hospitality areas.
Tickets for the beam-back on October 23 will cost £5, with fans sat on the Kop.
There will be free car parking and the fan zone will be open before and after the game.
They go on sale on Monday morning.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here