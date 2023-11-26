Liam Lindsay and team mates

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay was left stunned by Cardiff City's late turnaround at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Bluebirds trailed 1-0 to 10-man Preston heading into injury time, but Karlan Grant equalised on 96 minutes before Ike Ugbo headed home a last gasp winner in the 99th minute. Nine had been added on by the fourth official and Ryan Lowe's team were dealt the cruellest of blows.

Lindsay had led by example at the back, for the majority of the contest. Three points were within touching distance for North End, but the hosts had to take their medicine and accept getting zero come full time. PNE's number six felt the nine added minutes made an already difficult test even tougher - but he still had full confidence of getting over the line.

"Honestly, I didn't even see it but it felt like it went on for ages," said Lindsay. "But yeah, this season you've seen it and we just need to deal with it. I felt comfortable. It was probably only around the 90th minute when they properly started getting into good situations and working us well - switching the ball, causing us to move and shuffle about.

"But, overall, I felt comfortable. I think Duane tried to clear the ball, hit it pure and it's hit the lad's knee/shin and flown in. It was quite quick, so Freddie had no chance and I couldn't believe it because if we don't concede that - I think we see it out. I think we need to manage the game better. I know we've got ten, but you can't lose a game when you're 1-0 up in the 90th minute."

There were some major talking points post match, with Jamilu Collins escaping a potential red card for headbutting Ched Evans in the first half. Robbie Brady was booked in the scuffle which followed that incident, before being shown a second yellow card in the 52nd minute. Lindsay felt Preston should've been playing against ten themselves.

