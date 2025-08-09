Preston North End player ratings vs QPR with one 8/10 and one 7/10 in opening day 1-1 draw
Preston North End drew 1-1 at Loftus Road on the opening day of the 2025/26 season.
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: Assisted PNE’s goal and produced some important saves - one was excellent. 8
Jordan Storey: Poor for the QPR goal with Dembele breezing past him. 5
Lewis Gibson: Glanced a header wide early doors. Alert to most things. 6
Andrew Hughes: Did OK. Unfortunately saw his clearance smash into Whiteman and go in. 5.5
Thierry Small: A difficult first outing on the whole but kept going. 5
Andrija Vukcevic: A steady enough defensive showing; didn’t offer a great deal offensively. 6
Ben Whiteman: The ball was blasted into him for the own goal. Tough first half; OK second. 5
Ali McCann: Not as effective as he can be but still got about with energy. 6
Stefan Thordarson: Showed glimpses but wasn’t able to have a great impact overall. 5.5
Michael Smith: Was a target for PNE to hit and used his body effectively a few times. 6
Milutin Osmajic: Had a difficult first half but scored a magnificent chip straight after the restart. 7
Substitutes
Mads Frokjaer: Put in some good defensive work shortly after coming on. Didn’t see much of the ball. 6
Pol Valentin: Slotted in down the right and coped fine. 6
Alfie Devine: Introduced with 20 minutes or so to play. Had a couple of probing runs. 6
Liam Lindsay: Forced off with a knock following a heavy tackle of his own. 6
Odel Offiah: Came on very late in the day. 6
