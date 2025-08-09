Preston North End player ratings vs QPR with one 8/10 and one 7/10 in opening day 1-1 draw

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
How we rated the PNE players this afternoon at Loftus Road

Preston North End drew 1-1 at Loftus Road on the opening day of the 2025/26 season.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Assisted PNE’s goal and produced some important saves - one was excellent. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Storey: Poor for the QPR goal with Dembele breezing past him. 5

Lewis Gibson: Glanced a header wide early doors. Alert to most things. 6

Andrew Hughes: Did OK. Unfortunately saw his clearance smash into Whiteman and go in. 5.5

Thierry Small: A difficult first outing on the whole but kept going. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrija Vukcevic: A steady enough defensive showing; didn’t offer a great deal offensively. 6

Ben Whiteman: The ball was blasted into him for the own goal. Tough first half; OK second. 5

Ali McCann: Not as effective as he can be but still got about with energy. 6

Stefan Thordarson: Showed glimpses but wasn’t able to have a great impact overall. 5.5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Smith: Was a target for PNE to hit and used his body effectively a few times. 6

Milutin Osmajic: Had a difficult first half but scored a magnificent chip straight after the restart. 7

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer: Put in some good defensive work shortly after coming on. Didn’t see much of the ball. 6

Pol Valentin: Slotted in down the right and coped fine. 6

Alfie Devine: Introduced with 20 minutes or so to play. Had a couple of probing runs. 6

Liam Lindsay: Forced off with a knock following a heavy tackle of his own. 6

Odel Offiah: Came on very late in the day. 6

Your next read: QPR 1-1 PNE as it happened

Related topics:Player ratingsJordan StoreyBen WhitemanAli McCannQPRDaniel Iversen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice