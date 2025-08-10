The Lilywhites picked up a point at QPR on the opening day of the season

Preston North End duo Brad Potts and Will Keane missed the opening day at QPR through injury.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed in his post-match press conference that the pair sustained issues towards the end of pre-season. They were sidelined along with Daniel Jebbison, Robbie Brady and Jordan Thompson at Loftus Road - where Milutin Osmajic was on the score sheet in a 1-1 draw.

“Keano got injured against Bolton,” said Heckingbottom. “He was on the bench and warming up half-time, he just felt his calf. We scanned him and he has got a little bit of damage there, so he's not trained since that. He's missed the last two weeks of pre-season. He'll not be available this week.

“Pottsy, similar time, just felt something in training two weeks ago, so he's two weeks better off but I would have thought he'll be another couple of weeks. He's off running again and it's just one of those with Pottsy in particular where it's the hamstring that he did, so we're not taking any chances.”

One player who was on the pitch on Saturday was Odel Offiah. The defender, signed from Brighton for a seven-figure sum this summer, had to settle for a place on the bench however. Heckingbottom went with Jordan Storey from the off and Offiah came on very late in the day, as a replacement for the injured Liam Lindsay. The experience of Storey, both in a PNE shirt and at Championship level, played a factor in that call.

“Yeah, and Jordan's done great for us but the big one was how we want to play,” said Heckingbottom. “How aggressive we want to be in the press, which weren't great first half. It takes a lot of voice, communication from the outside player and, yeah, with having Thierry (Small) just in front of him, I went with someone who could help Thierry out as well. I'm really excited about working with Odel and it's our job to get him in the team.”

On the late knock suffered by Lindsay, the PNE boss said: “It's a clash of knees. Listen, it's not even a booking, it's a 50-50 tackle. They've both met the ball at the same time, but both clashed and Lindsay's got a bad one. You know when you've experienced it, caught on the inside of your knee, it sends all your leg numb, so it's just contact.”