PNE take on the Chairboys this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will most likely make a few changes for Saturday’s match against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Lilywhites host the League One promotion hopefuls in round four of the competition, having seen off Charlton Athletic in the third. Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady and Will Keane are expected to all remain out injured for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And new signing Ryan Porteous, who arrived on loan from Watford on transfer deadline day, will have to wait for his Preston debut - the Scotland international is cup tied due to playing for the Hornets in their away defeat to Fulham.

Jack Whatmough in action | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Therefore, a start for Jack Whatmough - the only available right-footed centre-back this weekend - looks nailed on against Wycombe. With the visitors’ aerial, physical and set-piece threat highlighted pre-match a return to the team for Liam Lindsay would be no surprise.

January recruit Lewis Gibson could be utilised at left centre-back with Andrew Hughes dropping to the bench for a breather, ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City. Stefan Thordarson, in the absence of Whiteman, is another strong shout to come into the PNE midfield.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jayden Meghoma have been the go-to wing-backs in recent matches. Brad Potts is now back available and made a positive impact at Ewood Park, but Heckingbottom may well stick with his two speedsters and continue to ease the number 44 back into the fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another player who contributed positively at Ewood was Duane Holmes. The American has featured regularly this season but made very few starts. An opportunity for the number 25 could well be given this weekend, with Sam Greenwood or Mads Frokjaer potentially dropping out.

Elsewhere in the team, Ali McCann is now suspended for two league games so almost certain to start on Saturday. Milutin Osmajic has been pictured in good spirits at the training ground, having been unable to feature at Blackburn due to illness.

XI: Freddie Woodman; Jack Whatmough, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Stefan Thordarson, Ali McCann, Jayden Meghoma, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic.