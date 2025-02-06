The latest PNE injury news ahead of FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Preston North End manager hopes to see injured defender Jordan Storey again this season but not before April.

The centre-back was forced off in the first half of last Friday’s derby clash at Blackburn Rovers, after coming off badly from a blocked cross.

Another blow North End were dealt at Ewood Park was the post-match booking given to Ali McCann who, as a result, will miss the next two Championship fixtures due to 10 yellow cards. He will be able to play in Saturday’s FA Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers, though.

On the Storey blow, Heckingbottom said: "Yeah, he's going to be out a while after initially thinking it was just going to be a matter of a couple of weeks. Hopefully, we get him back this season.

“That's the plan if everything goes well. If not then, yeah, but the main thing is getting him back fit. I'm not expecting to see him back before the international break, so anything after that would be a bonus and I'd be happy with it."

Storey’s injury prompted North End into some transfer deadline day business, eager to fill the right-footed centre back shaped hole in their defence. In came Ryan Porteous on loan from Watford to provide cover while the number 14 is sidelined.

"Yeah, it did (force us to act) because three of our centre-backs are left-footed," said Heckingbottom. "It would have put a lot of emphasis on Jack (Whatmough) being fit for the rest of the season.

“We had to quickly shift and change tack on Saturday night really. Then Sunday morning speak to Ryan, who said he wanted to come. From that moment on it was really simple."

Two notable absentees from the Rovers game were Will Keane and Robbie Brady. The former missed out through a groin issue whilst the latter twisted a rib muscle, sidelining him for the clash. Despite another week of recover the pair aren’t expected to be risked against the Chairboys this weekend.

"Closer," said Heckingbottom on the duo. "Keano is still feeling his groin a little bit, so we're not going to take risks if we don't have to. Both have been unfortunate with stop and start seasons really.

“I know what they are and how important they can be for us if we can get them fit and keep them fit. So that's the priority with them, getting them back."