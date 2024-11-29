PNE host the Baggies on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Ali McCann back from suspension, for Saturday’s clash with West Brom.

The Lilywhites have drawn both matches after the international break, against Derby County and Stoke City. In midweek, Stefan Thordarson came into the side and earned praise for his performance, so there is a decision for Heckingbottom to make in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duane Holmes could drop out of the team, while Mads Frokjaer is expected to remain out amid concerns over his hamstring. Changes in defence are unlikely, unless Liam Lindsay returns from injury. Milutin Osmajic led the line against the Potters, but Emil Riis and/or Will Keane could well come into the XI.

Read More Preston North End boss answers obvious Nottingham Forest transfer question given 25-year-old's spell

In the absence of Robbie Brady, Preston’s boss has stuck by Brad Potts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden down the right and left flanks. There are few signs of that changing versus Carlos Corberan’s team, but one enforced change will be between the sticks - after Freddie Woodman’s red card on Tuesday night.

PNE’s number one will miss one game and Dai Cornell will come in, for only his sixth North End appearance - and third Championship start - since signing in the summer of 2022. Preston plan to recall youngster James Pradic from his loan at Bamber Bridge, so that he can be on the bench.

Predicted Preston North End XI vs West Brom: Dai Cornell; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Emil Riis.