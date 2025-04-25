Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a big game at Deepdale this weekend as PNE host the Pilgrims

Sam Greenwood could return to the Preston North End starting lineup against Plymouth Argyle.

The Leeds United loan man missed Easter Monday’s 2-1 defeat at Hull City, further depleting PNE’s options in the middle of the park. Greenwood has been back in training this week, along with Ryan Ledson, and his return is a timely one with Mads Frokjaer ruled out of the contest.

Frokjaer is sidelined along with Brad Potts and Ali McCann, and with Duane Holmes having left the club in March, manager Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield department is thin. Greenwood, then, could slot in behind striker Milutin Osmajic.

Elsewhere, Dai Cornell will keep his place between the sticks and former Plymouth Argyle man Lewis Gibson should get the nod against his old club. Andrew Hughes and Ryan Porteous were on the bench last time out and both may well be in Heckingbottom’s thinking for a start.

Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson and ex-Argyle loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden look nailed on starters. Ledson is back in the fold but after a reported hamstring issue, a substitute appearance would appear most likely. Given the significance of the game, though, the number 18 starting would not be a huge shock.

The performances of Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma have been up and down; he could drop out of the XI but there are limited alternatives, and Robbie Brady has shown he can tuck in off the left and impact the game. If Meghoma were to miss out, the expectation would be for Brady to go out wide.

Emil Riis is fit and available but with the Dane seemingly leaving this summer on a free, the forward’s game time has dried up in the last few matches. Heckingbottom was coy over whether Will Keane will return to the squad, in his pre-match press conference.

Predicted PNE XI vs Plymouth Argyle

Predicted XI: Dai Cornell; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Jayden Meghoma, Sam Greenwood, Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic.

