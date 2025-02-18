Preston North End return to Deepdale to host Millwall on Tuesday night.

It’s 15th vs 14th under the lights in Lancashire with both clubs having collected 41 points so far - and the Lions one place ahead on goal difference. This evening sees Alex Neil return to his former club having taken over at The Den in late December.

Both sides head into the match on the back of draws. North End played out a goalless draw with rivals Burnley in Saturday’s early kick-off, while Millwall held West Brom to a one-all draw on home soil. One boost for Preston will be the return of Ali McCann from suspension.

Elsewhere on the team news front, though, manager Paul Heckingbottom will remain without injured quartet Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey, Duane Holmes and Jack Whatmough. Minimal changes are expected from the Clarets contest but the PNE chief may opt to freshen his XI in certain areas.

Here is our predicted XI to start against Millwall tonight...

GK: Freddie Woodman He is PNE's number one and that won't change tonight.

RCB: Ryan Porteous In the absence of Storey and Whatmough he is set to get the nod again - it has been a solid start to life at PNE.

CB: Lewis Gibson Been terrific for Preston so far. Selecting Liam Lindsay may be tempting given the aerial threat of Millwall - if the Scot is picked then Gibson could move across to left centre-back.