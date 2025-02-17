Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End are in EFL Championship action when they host Millwall.

The Lions are the visitors to Deepdale and returning to the dugout will be ex-Lilywhites boss Alex Neil. Neil was appointed as their head coach at the end of December on a long-term contract, replacing Neil Harris who had stepped down from his post.

The South London club come in to the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with West Brom which was needed after they lost 5-1 to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night. Neil has so far overseen 11 matches at Millwall, winning five, drawing three and losing three.

This is the only Championship match to be played on Tuesday night and it involves two sides that are level on points with one another. Millwall are ahead after conceding three goals fewer than North End. A win by three goals could move North End above QPR. Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to the match.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann is once again available for selection after serving a two-game suspension. He has 10 yellow cards for the season and as a result any player who gets that before the 37th game is forced to miss two games. The Northern Ireland international must now avoid picking up five bookings before the season is out to avoid a three game ban which can be carried over in to next season.

Emil Riis and Robbie Brady returned against Burnley with both players introduced off the bench. Riis replaced Milutin Osmajic with 13 minutes remaining whilst Brady came on alongside Will Keane in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ben Whiteman is sidelined with an ankle injury that he picked up during training in January. Jordan Storey won't be available until April after being forced off against Blackburn Rovers in January.

Jack Whatmough is sidelined with a calf injury. Paul Heckingbottom doesn't expect him to play any further part in the campaign after sustaining the injury against Wycombe Wanderers.

“Jack's going to be out for a while, yeah, nasty one," said Heckingbottom to the Evening Post.

"Whether we see him again this season is doubtful. Yeah, another blow to him, to us."

Duane Holmes was hospitalised following a tackle from Norwich City defender Shane Duffy and he is another player that Preston fans might not see again this term. He suffered a calf injury which will put him out for the next few months.

Josh Coburn could feature against Preston North End on Tuesday if he recovers from injury. | Getty Images

Millwall team news

Millwall are without several forward options for the trip to Lancashire. Macaulay Langstaff remains sidelined with an injury but on-loan Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn could make a return.

“Macaulay is not available at the moment,” said Neil to the South London News.

“He didn’t get left out – he’s still injured.

“He (Coburn) wasn’t quite ready for today. I’m very hopeful he might be ready for Preston. If not Preston then it will definitely be the next one, provided things go as they have done.”

Zak Sturge and Benico Baker-Boaitey both joined from Chelsea but Neil believes that they need to 'build them up' so they are ready for men's football. Sturdge had a loan spell at Peterborough United whilst Baker-Boaitey appeared for Brighton in the Premier League.

Callum Scanlon has a hamstring injury which has him out until the end of the month. Dan McNamara has a serious knee injury with no return date set for his return. Ryan Leonard suffered a significant calf injury in the same game as McNamara and will be out for a lengthy period.

Out: Callum Scanlon, Dan McNamara, Ryan Leonard and Macaulay Langstaff. Doubt: Josh Coburn.

