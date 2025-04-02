Kaine Kesler-Hayden | CameraSport - pal

It's a trip to Pride Park for the Lilywhites on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could bring all three returning players into his team on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are in midweek Championship action at Derby County, who are right in and among the relegation scrap. But, the Rams have been resurgent under former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. He has guided Derby to three successive wins and survival is now very much possible.

North End, meanwhile, find themselves in 14th spot ahead of the game. PNE are unlikely to trouble either end of the table but will have a big say on other side’s seasons, across their final eight fixtures. It has been demanded by the Preston boss that his team approach all of those matches in the right way.

On the team news front for Wednesday, changes are anticipated on the back of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa. Heckingbottom’s options were majorly limited for that game due to injury, ineligibility and suspension.

His squad will be boosted for the Derby game, with Aston Villa and Watford loan men - Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Ryan Porteous - back available. Both of those could come into the starting XI, along with midfielder Ryan Ledson. However, Sam Greenwood remains suspended.

The Leeds United loanee was shown two yellow cards in the win over Portsmouth, prior to the international break. But, due to the fact it was his second sending off this campaign, Greenwood will have to sit out of another game.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has suffered ankle ligament damage and won’t play again this season. He is absent for the Pride Park visit along with defender Jack Whatmough, versatile midfielder Brad Potts and number eight, Ali McCann.

Predicted PNE XI vs Derby County

Predicted XI: Dai Cornell; Ryan Porteous, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Stefan Thordarson, Ben Whiteman, Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic.

On facing Derby, Heckingbottom said: “100% they'll be targeting it, and we have to make sure we're ready. It'll be another big atmosphere. This stage of the season, it's great and you're always involved in games where teams are playing for things. You've got to embrace tha, but we've still got a lot to play for.

“We're looking at next season, building for next season and that'll be the message. It's a different test now. Derby, the atmosphere, Pride Park, there's a necessity for them to be up for it. I'm looking at us and seeing how we perform and what we are.

“And, what our mentality is like, because 100 per cent I don't want to be in the bottom half next season. We need people who feel the same way and you've got to show that every day, in every training session, so that's what we'll be looking at.”

