Preston North End predicted XI vs Charlton Athletic as new £1.5m+ man backed for debut

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
PNE face Nathan Jones' team in the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to hand Lewis Gibson his debut against Charlton Athletic.

The Lilywhites now welcome the League One outfit to Deepdale on Tuesday night, after the Saturday encounter was postponed due to a frozen playing surface. Brad Potts and Robbie Brady will miss out through injury but new man Gibson is in contention after a full week of training.

Jordan Storey has been suffering with illness in the last week or so therefore the number 14 will need to be assessed. With the rearrangement meaning Preston have three games in seven days the North End boss must also weigh up players’ workloads.

Two long away trips to Luton Town and Watford follow for PNE. Loan stars Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden may well be afforded a breather against Charlton; the likes of Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic could all come into the starting lineup.

A start for club captain Ben Whiteman looks nailed on given that Preston’s number four will miss the next two Championship games through suspension. Heckingbottom has mentioned getting Will Keane fully up to speed and so the number seven may well get the nod again after scoring last time out.

Predicted PNE XI vs Charlton Athletic: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Gibson, Hughes, Holmes, Whiteman, Ledson, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic.

