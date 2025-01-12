Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE face Nathan Jones' team in the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to hand Lewis Gibson his debut against Charlton Athletic.

The Lilywhites now welcome the League One outfit to Deepdale on Tuesday night, after the Saturday encounter was postponed due to a frozen playing surface. Brad Potts and Robbie Brady will miss out through injury but new man Gibson is in contention after a full week of training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Storey has been suffering with illness in the last week or so therefore the number 14 will need to be assessed. With the rearrangement meaning Preston have three games in seven days the North End boss must also weigh up players’ workloads.

Two long away trips to Luton Town and Watford follow for PNE. Loan stars Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden may well be afforded a breather against Charlton; the likes of Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic could all come into the starting lineup.

A start for club captain Ben Whiteman looks nailed on given that Preston’s number four will miss the next two Championship games through suspension. Heckingbottom has mentioned getting Will Keane fully up to speed and so the number seven may well get the nod again after scoring last time out.

Predicted PNE XI vs Charlton Athletic: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Gibson, Hughes, Holmes, Whiteman, Ledson, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic.