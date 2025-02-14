Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be forced into at least one change for Saturday’s Lancashire derby.

It’s Burnley who head to Deepdale for a 12:30pm kick-off between the two rivals. Both sides picked up wins in midweek with PNE victorious at Norwich while the Clarets - who are now 21 unbeaten in all competitions - saw off Hull City at home.

For Preston there are a handful of first team players unavailable, though ex-Burnley man Robbie Brady could be back in the fold along with Emil Riis. However, it’s the second game of Ali McCann’s suspension while Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes are out injured.

The latter started at Norwich but was stretchered off mid way through the first half following a strong challenge from Shane Duffy - which he has since apologised publicly for. Minimal changes are expected from Heckingbottom but Holmes will of course need replacing.

Here is our predicted XI to start against Scott Parker’s side!

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Woodman has been North End's number one for his two-and-half years at the club so that won't change on Saturday - he heads into the game with consecutive clean sheets in the bag. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Ryan Porteous The Scot was solid on debut at Carrow Road and with Whatmough and Storey missing, another start looks nailed on for the Burnley encounter. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Lewis Gibson His performances in a Preston shirt have been particularly strong so far and he'll be looking to keep that form going this weekend, up against some top attacking players. | Getty Images Photo Sales