Preston North End predicted XI vs Burnley with call to make on Leeds United man after injury blow - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:04 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:08 GMT

It's a Lancashire derby at Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be forced into at least one change for Saturday’s Lancashire derby.

It’s Burnley who head to Deepdale for a 12:30pm kick-off between the two rivals. Both sides picked up wins in midweek with PNE victorious at Norwich while the Clarets - who are now 21 unbeaten in all competitions - saw off Hull City at home.

For Preston there are a handful of first team players unavailable, though ex-Burnley man Robbie Brady could be back in the fold along with Emil Riis. However, it’s the second game of Ali McCann’s suspension while Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes are out injured.

The latter started at Norwich but was stretchered off mid way through the first half following a strong challenge from Shane Duffy - which he has since apologised publicly for. Minimal changes are expected from Heckingbottom but Holmes will of course need replacing.

Here is our predicted XI to start against Scott Parker’s side!

Woodman has been North End's number one for his two-and-half years at the club so that won't change on Saturday - he heads into the game with consecutive clean sheets in the bag.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Woodman has been North End's number one for his two-and-half years at the club so that won't change on Saturday - he heads into the game with consecutive clean sheets in the bag. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Scot was solid on debut at Carrow Road and with Whatmough and Storey missing, another start looks nailed on for the Burnley encounter.

2. RCB: Ryan Porteous

The Scot was solid on debut at Carrow Road and with Whatmough and Storey missing, another start looks nailed on for the Burnley encounter. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
His performances in a Preston shirt have been particularly strong so far and he'll be looking to keep that form going this weekend, up against some top attacking players.

3. CB: Lewis Gibson

His performances in a Preston shirt have been particularly strong so far and he'll be looking to keep that form going this weekend, up against some top attacking players. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He has remained a regular in the defence this season and there are no signs of the Welshman being unavailable. He goes into the game on the back of a solid performance.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

He has remained a regular in the defence this season and there are no signs of the Welshman being unavailable. He goes into the game on the back of a solid performance. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLeeds UnitedPaul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice