The latest Preston North End injury news before Saturday’s Lancashire derby

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall has confirmed two players are back in the fold for Saturday’s derby against Burnley.

Robbie Brady and Emil Riis both missed the victories over Wycombe Wanderers and Norwich City but are back in contention ahead of the Clarets clash. The former has suffered various issues this season which has limited the Irishman to 16 appearances.

Riis has been ever present in the North End squad this term but missed the last couple of games due to a groin issue. However, PNE’s number nine - who was given a chance for the midweek trip to Norwich - is expected to be available again.

Robbie Brady | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

"Yeah, good news on that front," said McCall. "Obviously, Duane (Holmes) goes out and Ali (McCann) has still got another game suspension. But we welcome back Robbie, who's been back training with us today which is terrific because he's such an infectious character.

“Big Emil will be back involved as well. So yeah, we have two more back in which is good. It’s just been unfortunate (for Brady) but we've been really pleased with his application, his enthusiasm for the game, his quality. It's been stop-start for him.

"But, you know, he's gone from cracking a rib and then, unfortunately, coming back and then sort of pulling and muscle in the same area, which is obviously a different injury... although it's still sort of related. But, he's over that now and he's ready to go.”

Will Keane returned to the squad as an unused substitute in PNE’s 1-0 victory over Norwich after a short period out. The striker has scored twice in 17 appearances so far this season and will be hoping to have a consistent run of fitness until the end of the campaign.

“Again, unfortunately both Will (Keane) and Emil, a couple of weeks ago just innocuous sort of strikes at goal in different sessions and tweaked the groins,” said McCall. "But yeah, Will's back now. Emil is back and Ched's coming on and doing well for us as well. That's what we need... alternatives and options.”

“If you can’t get up for a derby against Burnley...”

McCall also said everyone came through the Carrow Road contest unscathed, of course with the exception of Holmes - who suffered a serious injury. Manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted post-match that a few players went into the game not 100 per cent.

“Yeah, without a doubt,” said McCall. “I've got to say I had a little bit of worry about the game because we'd played 120 minutes in the Cup. Big Linds, Pottsy - he’s just got back fit. Ledo (Ryan Ledson), to his credit, the day before it looked as though he was going to be ruled out.

“He jarred his knee in training and he travelled down with us. Even on the morning game he did a light session. He thought he'd be okay and he went out and played exactly that way. We know Ledo does play fully committed; he's come through fine.

“A few tired bodies... I don't think they got back into their beds until about four o'clock, half past four. But they've had a good break, light session and if you can't get up for a derby against Burnley then you'll never be able to get up for one, so we're looking in decent form.”