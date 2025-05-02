Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a massive final day fixture at Ashton Gate

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could well switch things up for Saturday’s massive match at Bristol City.

The Lilywhites are fighting to stay in the Championship, as they head to a Robins side aiming to secure a play-off place. PNE have passed up several chances to secure their place in the second tier and will now look to avoid the drop on match day 46.

Ryan Ledson was back involved last weekend, playing 30 minutes off the bench, and could well come into the starting lineup to inject some bite and aggression in the North End midfield.

Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood has also been pictured back in full training this week. It may come too soon for him to start, although a front two of Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic did not work too well last weekend.

Ryan Porteous is fit and available should the PNE boss deem changes in central defence necessary. Andrew Hughes could also return to the back three after operating wide against Argyle; Jayden Meghoma is another option on the left flank.

Heckingbottom will provide the latest injury news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, but returns for any of Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane would be a surprise.

Below is our predicted PNE XI to start on the final day at Ashton Gate...

