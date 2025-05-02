Liam Manning | Getty Images

It’s a massive match at Ashton Gate this weekend as Bristol City host PNE

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning expects a competitive Preston North End this weekend but assures confidence is high within the Robins’ camp.

Saturday’s clash at Ashton Gate is one of great significance. The Lilywhites have been sucked into a final day relegation battle, and will fight to stay in the Championship. City, meanwhile, are aiming to secure a place in the play-offs.

The home side head into the contest sitting fifth in the table while Preston - who have won one of their last 14 league games - occupy 20th spot. Manning is prepared for an opponent with plenty on the line as well.

"Yeah, of course," said Manning. "Paul always sets the team up... you look at results but in terms of the team, I watched them against Leeds and they were excellent. I think we know how fine the margins are.

“It'll be really difficult; we had a really tough game up at their place. They've got something to play for so we have to - and we always do - have the utmost respect for them, the way they work and their players at the level. We will go into the game with confidence, playing at home, but controlling what we need to, which is us."

North End were promoted to the Championship in the same season as the Robins, with this both club’s 10th successive season at the level. PNE and Bristol City have often been alongside each other in mid-table, rarely in relegation trouble nor pushing consistently for the play-offs.

Manning was asked if Preston’s position is a surprise to him but the 39-year-old’s focus was mainly on his own men. He did, though, ponder whether North End’s run to the FA Cup quarter-finals has played a factor.

"I don't what their expectations are, or what they're looking at, so I don't really know to be honest,” said Manning. “It's one of those, they had a terrific cup run which sometimes impacts what you do in the league. It is quite a challenge to spin the two I think - the extra games, the demands on the squad.

“So for me, it's a difficult team to play against and sometimes I don't think the results will always reflect the performances, and direction they are heading in. As an outsider, I've done my work on them recently but their story this season, I don't really know."

Bristol City boss wants ‘party atmosphere’

While Portsmouth and West Brom can do Preston a favour on Saturday, it’s their own business which is the clear priority. To take care of that, North End will need to handle the atmosphere inside a packed out, fired up Ashton Gate. The Robins have won 10 of their last 12 home games and Manning hopes for noise to boom.

"That would be my message, turn up and make it a right atmosphere, turn it into a party atmosphere, get behind the lads," Manning told BBC Radio Bristol. "It's the final one of the season, it's been quite a while since club's had something to play for like we've got on the weekend so make the most of it, enjoy the memory, get behind the lads and give everything.

"We've done terrifically well at home - turn up, run as hard as you can, fight as hard as you can, play with real purpose, with bravery and go and do us and get it over the line. We have to live in the present, we have to play the game and not the potential outcome or the fear of it going wrong, or the excitement and buzz of it going right.”

