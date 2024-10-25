Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a trip to Home Park for PNE this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has a difficult decision when it comes to his midfield this weekend.

The Lilywhites are back on the road, as they head down to Plymouth Argyle following consecutive home matches. PNE beat Coventry City last weekend and then maintained their unbeaten home run under Heckingbottom, with Tuesday’s draw against Norwich City.

In the Canaries clash, two players brought into the side got themselves on the score sheet - those being Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes. With the game particularly suiting the latter, Mads Frokjaer dropped to the bench along with Stefan Thordarson.

Now, Heckingbottom faces the conundrum of whether to bring Frokjaer - who was influential in the win over Coventry - back into the team. The 47-year-old will knows Argyle’s strengths to be wary of - and weaknesses to exploit.

There is also, with the long travel too, freshness to factor in. But, any changes in defence would be a surprise, while Heckingbottom is unlikely to leave out in-form duo Ali McCann and Robbie Brady. Up top, Emil Riis should get the nod once again - in the absence of Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic.

Predicted Preston North End XI vs Plymouth Argyle: Freddie Woodman; Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis.