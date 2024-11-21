Preston North End’s first game back after the international break is at home to Derby County.
The Rams currently occupy 12th spot in the Championship, after promotion from League One. PNE are aiming to put a run of results together and climb the table, with defeat at Portsmouth having left Paul Heckingbottom’s team in 20th place.
Robbie Brady and Patrick Bauer will remain sidelined for Preston, but Milutin Osmajic is back from his eight-game ban. Will Keane has been spotted in training and is in line to return to the squad, after several weeks on the sidelines. The game could come too soon for Liam Lindsay, after his groin setback.
Here is our predicted PNE XI to take on Paul Warne’s team this weekend...
