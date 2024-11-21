Preston North End’s first game back after the international break is at home to Derby County.

The Rams currently occupy 12th spot in the Championship, after promotion from League One. PNE are aiming to put a run of results together and climb the table, with defeat at Portsmouth having left Paul Heckingbottom’s team in 20th place.

Robbie Brady and Patrick Bauer will remain sidelined for Preston, but Milutin Osmajic is back from his eight-game ban. Will Keane has been spotted in training and is in line to return to the squad, after several weeks on the sidelines. The game could come too soon for Liam Lindsay, after his groin setback.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to take on Paul Warne’s team this weekend...

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman He is North End's number one and there's no sign of him losing his place for the visit of Derby. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey He has been a regular in the defence and that should continue this weekend. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jack Whatmough With the game potentially coming too soon for Liam Lindsay, another opportunity could present itself. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Andrew Hughes Likely to retain his place at left centre-back, despite a tough afternoon at Portsmouth prior to the break. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales