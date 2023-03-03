Preston North End go into Saturday’s game against Watford hoping to make it five games unbeaten.

PNE’s results have picked up of late and their performance against Coventry City has given many fans plenty of hope going into this weekend’s game against the Hornets.

North End’s record at Vicarage Road isn’t great, but their away record this season is, so who knows what could happen.

Ryan Lowe has players returning to the fold that he can choose from, with Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady serving suspensions for red cards lately, and Greg Cunningham likely to return from injury. The suspensions aren’t over, though, with Liam Lindsay missing the next two games after picking up 10 yellow cards.

Evans gets treatment Preston North End's Ched Evans receives treatment

GK: Freddie Woodman PNE's number one has been in great form this season, and has now been linked with a move away with Rangers touted to be interested. He's going nowhere though, and he'll most likely start on Saturday.

CB: Jordan Storey A solid showing on his return to the side in midweek, should keep his place for the weekend.

CB: Bambo Diaby Diaby was outstanding in midweek and deserves to keep his place. Will likely continue at the heart of the defence too.