News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston North End predicted XI for Watford Championship clash

Preston North End go into Saturday’s game against Watford hoping to make it five games unbeaten.

By Tom Sandells
19 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:53am

PNE’s results have picked up of late and their performance against Coventry City has given many fans plenty of hope going into this weekend’s game against the Hornets.

North End’s record at Vicarage Road isn’t great, but their away record this season is, so who knows what could happen.

Ryan Lowe has players returning to the fold that he can choose from, with Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady serving suspensions for red cards lately, and Greg Cunningham likely to return from injury. The suspensions aren’t over, though, with Liam Lindsay missing the next two games after picking up 10 yellow cards.

1. Evans gets treatment

Preston North End's Ched Evans receives treatment

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

PNE's number one has been in great form this season, and has now been linked with a move away with Rangers touted to be interested. He's going nowhere though, and he'll most likely start on Saturday.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jordan Storey

A solid showing on his return to the side in midweek, should keep his place for the weekend.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

4. CB: Bambo Diaby

Diaby was outstanding in midweek and deserves to keep his place. Will likely continue at the heart of the defence too.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Ryan LoweWatfordCoventry CityBen Whiteman