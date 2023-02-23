Preston North End predicted XI for Championship clash against Wigan Athletic

Preston North End must keep improving their home form this weekend as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Deepdale.

PNE got a point in PR1 last time out, coming from behind with 10 men to get a point against play-off side Luton Town.

It was their first point in their last five games, having lost them all, but will be needing to go one better against the Latics.

Shaun Maloney’s men are bottom of the league but are unbeaten in his four games in charge so far, and are the only side in the Championship with a worse home record than the Lilywhites.

PNE, meanwhile, are searching for their first home win since November 1.

Ryan Lowe could make some changes this weekend, with a couple of injuries and suspensions forcing him away from his usual choices, and performances must improve too.

Preston North End players huddle after the match against Luton Town

GK: Freddie Woodman He's only missed one game this season, Lowe won't be dropping Freddie Woodman assuming he's fit.

CB: Bambo Diaby Jordan Storey had a rough time of it last time out and Bambo Diaby came on and did well. He's deserving of a chance to hold down a place.

CB: Liam Lindsay An early sub in the last game for Andrew Hughes, should the Welshman not make it to the game on Saturday it seems to make the most sense to bring Liam Lindsay back in again.