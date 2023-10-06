Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe faces another tough team selection for Saturday’s match against Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites have lost two Championship matches on the bounce and are looking to get back on track, after going unbeaten across the first eight games of the season. Standing in their way this weekend is a promoted team who’ve started the season exceptionally well and occupy second spot in the league table. Preston head to Portman Road on the back of a tough away trip to leaders Leicester City - against whom North End competed well for an hour, but ultimately fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Lowe’s men were impressive defensively in the first half though and PNE’s boss will take heart from the way his side performed in a 4-4-1-1 system. With first team regulars Jordan Storey, Alan Browne and Andrew Hughes all missing at the King Power Arena, Lowe played Liam Millar on the right and Robbie Brady on the left. Those two tracked back to help full-backs Brad Potts and Greg Cunningham, while the pair supported PNE’s play at the other end where possible.

Ipswich operate in a similar shape to Leicester, so Lowe could well be tempted to go with something similar once again - in the hope that Preston can, this time, find that ruthless touch on the counter attack. Browne and Storey may return to the squad from illness, but having had ‘no chance’ of playing against Leicester - starts for either player seem unlikely just three days later. Therefore, Jack Whatmough should keep his place in defence for PNE - with any changes more likely in midfield. Duane Holmes has played a lot of minutes recently and the midfielder’s workload is something PNE are mindful of, given his injury last season.

Will Keane is yet to partner Milutin Osmajic up top but could Saturday be the time to try it? Keane played in a number ten position for Wigan, so is more than capable of dropping deeper and Osmajic could well benefit from his support. Mads Frokjaer is available for selection, but with the Dane an unused substitute against Leicester - in a game where Lowe made five subs - it looks as though he has some work to do to get himself back in the picture. Ryan Ledson is an option for the Preston boss, should Ali McCann require a breather.

Here is our predicted XI for the Ipswich Town clash.