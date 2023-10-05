Preston North End’s Will Keane (top) celebrates

Preston North End could welcome back Alan Browne and Jordan Storey for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town, after the pair missed the midweek defeat to Leicester City through illness.

North End’s captain was absent from the match night squad at the King Power Stadium, where Ryan Lowe’s men were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Leicester City. Storey also missed out all together, along with fellow first choice defender Andrew Hughes. Lowe was therefore forced into three changes against the Foxes, with Ben Whiteman for Ryan Ledson - who dropped to the bench - the fourth.

Lowe was asked about the absence of his first team trio post-match and confirmed that Browne and Storey both missed the game due to illness, while a calf problem kept Hughes out. Preston are travelling down to Ipswich on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game at Portman Road and the PNE boss hopes to see his skipper - and centre-back - join the rest of the squad.

“Browney was up all night on Monday with a bug and everything that goes with it, with the kids and the family,” said Lowe. “They are okay now, but there’s now way he could’ve come with us having got the back end of that bug. The doctor has been round Browney’s and been round Jordan’s - they just couldn’t travel with us.

“We had to leave them at home. Hughesy has had a tight calf so we had to leave him behind and get a scan - we are waiting on the result of that. They are three players who’ve been fantastic for us. We’ve got a plan to get the two of them with us - Browney and Storey - because we’re staying over in Leicester tonight (Wednesday).