Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could be boosted by the return of Andrew Hughes on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites return to Deepdale, where Coventry City are the weekend’s opponents. North End are looking to get back to winning ways having gone seven matches without a victory. Saturday sees them take on a struggling Sky Blues side, with Mark Robins’ men 20th in the Championship table - having reached last season’s play-off final.

Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Emil Riis and Greg Cunningham will all miss the game through injury, while Calvin Ramsay is unlikely to be ready yet - despite his return to training. Hughes, who has missed the last handful of games with a calf issue, has a chance of retaking his place in the team. If the clash is deemed too soon, though, then youngster Kian Best could well be called upon - having done himself no harm at Hull City last time out.

In midfield, there is competition for places and Mads Frokjaer could come back into Lowe’s thinking. Will Keane is fine for the weekend but, having been forced off after half-an-hour at Hull as a precaution, PNE may opt to tread carefully with the number seven. Preston reverting to a wing-back system would not come as a surprise given Coventry tend to set up in that shape. Ched Evans is an option in attack should Lowe wish to go with two up front.

Here’s our predicted team for the match.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Set to continue between the sticks having been number one ever since he signed for the club last year. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey A consistent presence at the back, he will need to play well against Coventry’s dangerous strikers if selected. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay The go to man in the heart of PNE’s defence, another start for Lindsay is pretty nailed on. Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Andrew Hughes A potential risk but one Lowe may need to take. The Welshman has been missed. It makes a big difference to Preston as a team when he plays well. Photo Sales