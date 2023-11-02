Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay is back in his Preston North End training gear at Euxton and it’s a pleasing sight for manager Ryan Lowe.

After all, the loan capture of the Liverpool defender was viewed as an important piece of business this summer. Ramsay is yet to make an appearance for PNE though - having suffered a recurrence of the knee injury which ended his previous campaign in February. The Scot returned to Liverpool for further rehabilitation in August and headed back to North End at the start of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once back fully fit, he will compete with Brad Potts for a spot at right back - or right wing-back - in Preston’s team. The added competition will be important for PNE, with Potts having been flogged for the second season in a row. There is plenty of work for Ramsay to do in order to get Championship game ready, but having him back in the building is a big positive in the eyes of Lowe.

“I’m pleased for Calvin really,” said the Preston boss. “It has been a tough time for him hasn’t it? He came to us in pre-season, on loan, and he wasn’t quite right. He then had to go back and reset his program for his knee. He’s got a big smile on his face and he loves being here. We want him getting competitive football for as long as he’s here. He’s a good player. We’ve got to get him up to speed, don’t get me wrong, but it’s nice to have him around and if you ask him I’m sure he’d say the same thing.”

Lowe has been blessed with a handful of loan stars, from Premier League clubs, during his time as North End manager. With six months of the season still to play, time is still on Ramsay’s side as things stand. The former Aberdeen man should bring attacking qualities to the table and Lowe hopes Ramsay can yet have a big say on the season.

“I am hoping for him to,” said Lowe. “Pottsy is a reliable player, but when we’ve changed shape in games and when we’re coming up against different personnel, it might be an opportunity to bump Pottsy up one and put Calvin in behind. And then we’ve got two real attacking players down that right side, although we’ve got it now with Pottsy and Duano. But, it just gives you room for thought and a different option, which is why we brought him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad