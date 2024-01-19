Ched Evans

Illness has crept into the Preston North End camp ahead of Sunday's trip to Leeds United - which will be missed by Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans.

The PNE pair are both expected to miss the game through injury, with Whatmough having suffered a knee problem just before the new year. As for Evans, he missed last weekend's home win over Bristol City with a similar issue.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: "There is a little bit of illness going through the camp, with a few of the lads. I won't name who, but hopefully we will be alright - there are two more days. There are two or three at the minute, probably. It's definitely going round at the minute, but we will give them the right fluids and intake of food. We will give everyone the best possible chance.

"Jack Whatmough has had some good news and is on track to be back in the next couple of weeks. That is good for us, because we want him back as quick as we possibly can - to make sure we are thicker in that department. Ched will probably miss the weekend as well; he just had a bang on his knee and a bit at the back had some swelling.

"They have checked it over; he's had a scan. I think he is going to be seven to 10 days, but he's fine in himself. He was trying to keep it on the low and say he is okay, but you could see that he wasn't. So, we had a look at it and it's nothing major. He will be back training with the group next week I think. Other than that, all the lads are fine."

Elsewhere, Brad Potts should be fine to face Daniel Farke's side - having been forced off in the second half of last weekend's victory.

"Yeah, he's fine," said Lowe. "He just had a whitlow on his toe, I think it was. He was compensating and rubbing, which allowed his calf to be then tightened up. We got that sorted; I think it was infected. And then he just felt a bit of tightness, so I think he did the right thing when the second goal went in - getting off the pitch, just in case. He's trained the last few days, so he is fine."

And with Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay having returned to his parent club, Potts' availability is going to be as important as ever. Lowe has mentioned Alan Browne and Ali McCann being able to fill in there if needed, but Potts is the clear first choice down the right. The number 44 will continue to play a big part over the second half of the campaign.

"Credit has to go to Pottsy really, on that," said Lowe. "Because he is a machine. The size of him; his nickname is the horse. He just keeps going and is unbelievable. It just shows the type of character he is; he never wants to miss training. We have asked him to have down days, but he is out there training and he doesn't miss games.