Preston North End predicted XI vs Hull City as at least two drop out from Bristol City

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:06 BST

Midweek football at the MKM Stadium for PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be forced into at least two changes against Hull City.

From last Saturday’s starting XI at home to Bristol City, full-back Pol Valentin has sustained hamstring damage while Andrew Hughes collected a one-match ban - following his fifth booking of the campaign.

With a quick turnaround, and another game four days later versus Charlton, the Lilywhites’ boss admitted rotation was very much in his thinking. Daniel Jebbison is expected to return from the sickness bug which saw him miss Saturday.

Elsewhere in the squad, Heckingbottom has the likes of Liam Lindsay, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Harrison Armstrong, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer and Michael Smith all pushing for an opportunity from the start.

Here is our predicted PNE starting XI to take on Hull City this evening…

Obviously.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

| CameraSport - Rich Linley

Been strong this season on the whole and should stay in.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

| Getty Images

With Hughes suspended the Scot looks set to come in and combat the aerial threat of Lindsay.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

| CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Seems nailed on to shift over to left centre-back in the absence of PNE's number 16.

4. LCB: Lewis Gibson

| Camera Sport

