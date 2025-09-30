Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be forced into at least two changes against Hull City.
From last Saturday’s starting XI at home to Bristol City, full-back Pol Valentin has sustained hamstring damage while Andrew Hughes collected a one-match ban - following his fifth booking of the campaign.
With a quick turnaround, and another game four days later versus Charlton, the Lilywhites’ boss admitted rotation was very much in his thinking. Daniel Jebbison is expected to return from the sickness bug which saw him miss Saturday.
Elsewhere in the squad, Heckingbottom has the likes of Liam Lindsay, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Harrison Armstrong, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer and Michael Smith all pushing for an opportunity from the start.
Here is our predicted PNE starting XI to take on Hull City this evening…