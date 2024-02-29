Preston North End injury news as ex-Hull City man back in fold to face former club
Preston North End will welcome Robbie Brady back for Saturday's match against his former club, Hull City.
It's a game of great significance in the Championship play-off race, with Hull sixth and PNE eighth heading into the next round of fixtures. North End have picked up 17 points from their last eight league games, to reignite hopes of a top six finish.
Three points at Deepdale would see Ryan Lowe's side go level on points with the Tigers. And Brady, who missed last week's rout of Coventry City with a thigh issue, is back in contention for the visit of Liam Rosenior's team.
"Everyone is all good, there's only Pottsy and Ched who will miss out," said Lowe, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday. Robbie is back in training today, after coming through the last few days. Duano and Besty have had a few more days of training, so there are some selection headaches really."
Injury to stalwart Potts had seen Brady get an opportunity against Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers. He impressed against Boro and then scored a cracker in the Lancashire derby - his first in a Preston shirt. In his absence last Friday, Alan Browne shone down the right flank as Liam Millar moved over to his more natural position on the left.
"It's good to have them all back," Lowe continued. "It is nice to have a squad - we've got 25 lads training today. Some will do extras while we are going through the patterns of play and whatnot, but that's what you want - competition for places. Everyone is champing at the bit to get in the squad, let alone the team. So yeah, all good."