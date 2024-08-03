Preston North End predicted team vs Everton as final test before Sheffield United awaits

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 05:21 BST

PNE face Everton at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End’s last match of pre-season sees them host Everton at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites have faced Lincoln City, Southport, Bamber Bridge, Fiorentina and Salford City - while also taking on Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers behind closed doors. The Toffees are slightly behind PNE in their summer schedule, but Saturday’s trip to Lancashire will be the fourth match of pre-season for Sean Dyche’s team.

Preston are set to go up against a strong Everton side, so another strong North End XI can be expected. Some rotation from the midweek win at Salford City is expected, but some first team regularly will likely go again as starters. With Ali McCann and Layton Stewart the two players expected to miss out, here’s our predicted PNE XI to face Everton.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. RCB: Jack Whatmough

Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Everton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice