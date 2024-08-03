The Lilywhites have faced Lincoln City, Southport, Bamber Bridge, Fiorentina and Salford City - while also taking on Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers behind closed doors. The Toffees are slightly behind PNE in their summer schedule, but Saturday’s trip to Lancashire will be the fourth match of pre-season for Sean Dyche’s team.

Preston are set to go up against a strong Everton side, so another strong North End XI can be expected. Some rotation from the midweek win at Salford City is expected, but some first team regularly will likely go again as starters. With Ali McCann and Layton Stewart the two players expected to miss out, here’s our predicted PNE XI to face Everton.