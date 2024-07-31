Freddie Woodman | Camera Sport

PNE were without a couple of players on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Freddie Woodman missed the Salford City friendly due to illness.

The number one was named in the Lilywhites’ starting XI at the Peninsula Stadium, but withdrew from the team during PNE’s warm-up. He soon joined some other players sitting in the stand and didn’t appear to be moving too comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dai Cornell went in between the sticks and played the 90 minutes, as goals from Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic saw North End run out 2-0 winners. As well as Woodman, there was no involvement for striker Layton Stewart. Post-match, Preston’s boss discussed both absentees and calmed fears over a potential injury to PNE’s shot-stopper.

“Yeah, he just had a bit of a thigh strain last week, Layton,” said Lowe, after the win over Salford City. “So, we’ll just nurture him because of his history. He was on the grass today and yesterday and he’ll probably join in with training on Thursday and Friday.

“Fred just felt a little bit unwell. He felt a bit dazed and whatnot and didn’t feel too good. Dai was going to play 45 minutes anyway so we just thought ‘You know what? There’s no point. Let’s give Dai 90 minutes and that will do him well.”

North End remained without the injured Ali McCann, but striker Osmajic returned from his period out and got on the score sheet late in the day. The Montenegro international slotted home from close range, as a result of Mads Frokjaer’s cross. Lowe was pleased to see his number 28 get on the score sheet, ahead of the new season starting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad