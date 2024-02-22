News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted team vs Coventry City as dilemma may face Ryan Lowe

It's a trip to face Mark Robins' side on Friday night for PNE

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT

A free midweek could well see Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe go unchanged for Friday night's clash at Coventry City.

It's the seventh placed Sky Blues hosting ninth placed PNE, as two teams in decent form lock horns. North End will be without Brad Potts and Ched Evans again, while the game could come too soon for Kian Best and Duane Holmes - despite both players being back in training.

Here is our predicted PNE team to take on Coventry...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Some important saves of late and will be determined to play his part in another positive result.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

Should be recharged and ready to go. If Ryan Lowe sees it fit to freshen up the defence, then a start could come Jack Whatmough's way.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

The spot in central defence has been his all season. Barring any issues, the Scot should keep his place.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Got back out there last weekend and appeared to come through the game fine.

