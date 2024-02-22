A free midweek could well see Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe go unchanged for Friday night's clash at Coventry City.
It's the seventh placed Sky Blues hosting ninth placed PNE, as two teams in decent form lock horns. North End will be without Brad Potts and Ched Evans again, while the game could come too soon for Kian Best and Duane Holmes - despite both players being back in training.
Here is our predicted PNE team to take on Coventry...
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
Some important saves of late and will be determined to play his part in another positive result.
2. RCB: Jordan Storey
Should be recharged and ready to go. If Ryan Lowe sees it fit to freshen up the defence, then a start could come Jack Whatmough's way.
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
The spot in central defence has been his all season. Barring any issues, the Scot should keep his place.
4. LCB: Andrew Hughes
Got back out there last weekend and appeared to come through the game fine.