Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

The Lilywhites will prepare for Ryan Lowe's third full season at the club

Preston North End’s players can enjoy the summer break for a little longer yet, with pre-season to begin in exactly three weeks.

Training is by no means neglected during holidays and the weeks away from Euxton - Brad Potts, Layton Stewart and Ryan Ledson were all spotted in warm-weather training last weekend and the same can be expected from several squad members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, it’s understood that manager Ryan Lowe and the group will report back to the training ground on July 1st. Sometimes players bring themselves in a few days prior, to get back into the swing of things, but it’s that Monday when the preparations officially start.

There won’t be too much time spent in England, though, with North End’s pre-season training camp set to start on July 6 - out in Spain. Preston are going to Campoamor for the third summer in a row, and will conclude the trip with a friendly against Lincoln City on July 12.

North End played eight friendlies last year, including the match at Bury - which was contested by the youngsters. PNE have confirmed five fixtures so far, with the schedule yet to be fully confirmed.

Lowe’s side played Bamber Bridge prior to the friendly in Spain last year, but Preston are going to Brig in mid-July this summer - one day after facing Southport. Two Saturday slots in July remain vacant as things stand: the 20th and 27th. There’s also a midweek free, the w/c July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton is the only home friendly announced at present, with the Toffees encounter set to bring the curtain down on PNE’s pre-season - on August 3. The Lilywhites will be getting ready for Lowe’s fourth - and third full - season at Deepdale.