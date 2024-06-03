Preston North End players go through their pre-match warm-ups

PNE’s full list of pre-season fixtures should be published soon

Preston North End have confirmed two pre-season friendlies so far, with the rest of the schedule set to be revealed shortly.

The Lilywhites will face Lincoln City out in Spain, on Friday, 12 July. Five days later, PNE’s annual match against Bamber Bridge will take place at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - which could see plenty of youngsters get their opportunity to impress.

Last summer, Ryan Lowe’s side played eight games over the summer, so there are plenty more fixtures to be announced. And it’s expected that one of those will be against Premier League opposition at Deepdale - with a game against Everton believed to be on the cards.

All the groundwork has been done and it is now just a case of the Lilywhites finalising all matches, before they are confirmed. As for a potential meeting with the Toffees, the two clubs last met in the summer of 2020 - when Preston played a behind-closed-doors game at Goodison Park.