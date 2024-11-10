Ali McCann of Preston North End | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

PNE were beaten 3-1 by Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann felt a lack of composure and quality in possession was their downfall at Portsmouth.

The Lilywhites were beaten 3-1 at Fratton Park, with former PNE loan man Josh Murphy on the score sheet for John Mousinho’s side. Murphy broke the deadlock and Connor Ogilvie squeezed home Pompey’s second just before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes into the second half, Emil Riis reduced the deficit with a calm finish inside the box - after Ryan Ledson’s pass found its way through to the Dane. But, North End couldn’t level matters and Colby Bishop’s penalty secured the three points in the 89th minute of the contest.

“The first 45 minutes were really poor, on our part,” said McCann. “The game was as expected and they played as we expected, but we didn’t stand up to it and it’s really disappointing - especially considering the long journey the fans have made to come down. To play like we did in the first half was really poor.

“We came back a little bit in the second half, but the damage was done. We were not surprised how they approached the game, because it was exactly how we planned. That makes it even more disappointing, that we just didn’t respond to that at all.

“We didn’t pick up any second balls and things were just breaking for them. We didn’t stand up to it. In the last three weeks, there have been so many games and apart from today we’ve actually applied ourselves quite well - and probably been unlucky not to come away with more points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, they deserved to be two up in all honesty. It’s been a while since we’ve got that away win and it has been dragging on. Plymouth, we were so good for 65 minutes and to let that slip was so disappointing. There were positives to take from that, but today we just didn’t compete in the first half.

“They were on top of us, but they didn’t create anything. It was two set-piece goals, or second phases, which makes it more disappointing. In those moments, when you are struggling, you’ve got to find a way to sort of get in at the break nil-nil and reset from there.

“To concede in the manner we did and get the better of us was really disappointing. We were sort of under the cosh, but when we did get the ball we gave it away after two or three passes. In a place like this, everything sort of gets on top of you.

“But, we have got to play our football to settle the crowd and then build from there. We just never did. We were sloppy on the ball and then they kept countering. It kept building, but like I say you have got to manage those moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were (on us quickly) but it’s our own doing. We knew that was coming. It’s a tight pitch and the fans are good, but you have got to be better on the ball there. You’ve got to string a few passes together and we just never managed to.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again. There are plenty of games to come and we won’t dwell on it too much. The league is like this and it gets you down sometimes. It’s really disappointing in the moment, but we’ll look at it like we always do and try put it right after the break.”