'Struggled', 'Poor' - Preston North End player ratings with 4/10s and 3/10s in Portsmouth defeat - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Nov 2024, 17:58 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 18:22 BST

It was PNE’s first trip to Fratton Park since 2012

Preston North End were deservedly beaten 3-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from a dire day at Fratton Park...

A smart save at nil-nil, but punched the ball instead of catching which led to Murphy's goal. Then appeared to miss the ball for Ogilvie.

1. Freddie Woodman - 4

A smart save at nil-nil, but punched the ball instead of catching which led to Murphy's goal. Then appeared to miss the ball for Ogilvie. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another three goals shipped by the defence. Must take his share of the responsibility. Soldiered on after taking a whack to the head.

2. Jordan Storey - 4

Another three goals shipped by the defence. Must take his share of the responsibility. Soldiered on after taking a whack to the head. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Had defended his box well early on, but then some loose moments and the first two goals came from corners.

3. Jack Whatmough - 4

Had defended his box well early on, but then some loose moments and the first two goals came from corners. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The Welshman had a difficult day. Portsmouth gave him no time on the ball and he conceded the penalty.

4. Andrew Hughes - 3

The Welshman had a difficult day. Portsmouth gave him no time on the ball and he conceded the penalty. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice