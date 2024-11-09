Preston North End were deservedly beaten 3-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from a dire day at Fratton Park...
1. Freddie Woodman - 4
A smart save at nil-nil, but punched the ball instead of catching which led to Murphy's goal. Then appeared to miss the ball for Ogilvie. | Getty Images
2. Jordan Storey - 4
Another three goals shipped by the defence. Must take his share of the responsibility. Soldiered on after taking a whack to the head. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Jack Whatmough - 4
Had defended his box well early on, but then some loose moments and the first two goals came from corners. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Andrew Hughes - 3
The Welshman had a difficult day. Portsmouth gave him no time on the ball and he conceded the penalty. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
