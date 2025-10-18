Defeat at The Hawthorns for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Mikey Johnston’s ferocious strike on 40 minutes sent the Baggies in at half time ahead, and Isaac Price doubled their lead just after the hour with another fine effort. PNE substitute Michael Smith restored some hope with 12 minutes of normal time to play, but Albion came through that, and nine minutes of injury time.

Here are our player ratings from The Hawthorns...

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Nothing he could do about two high quality Albion goals. Made a smart double save in the first half. 6.5

Jordan Storey: Another tough test up against Johnston. He stood up to it at times but the wide man also caused problems. Tempers flared between the two at the end but the PNE man got away with a booking. 6

Lewis Gibson: There was confidence about him again in the heart of defence and he played some smart long range passes. 7

Andrew Hughes: Aggressive in his defending and looked to get forward at every opportunity to support the play. 7

Thierry Small: Had some moments in the first half, down the right. Was asked questions defensively and West Brom had a bit of joy. 6

Ben Whiteman: Another decent showing from the skipper. Used the ball well and made some last gasp blocks. Felt he was fouled before the second Albion goal. 7

Harrison Armstrong: Got through 68 minutes. Denied a penalty in the first half. Got on the ball and played with personality. 6.5

Andrija Vukcevic: A steady enough shift down the left. Iling-Junior got the better of him on one occasion. 6.5

Alfie Devine: Put in his usual work rate and tried to pick up dangerous pockets of space. That end product eluded him on the day. 6.5

Lewis Dobbin: A rare off day for the Aston Villa loan man. Wasn’t able to get on the half turn as he has been doing or hurt West Brom too much. 5

Milutin Osmajic: A couple of dangerous forward runs in the first half but missed the golden chance 1v1. Could’ve looked after the ball better at times. 5.5

Substitutes

Odel Offiah: Stepped on to the pitch and played with purpose. 6.5

Ali McCann: Added a little bit of energy in the middle of the park. 6

Michael Smith: In the right place, at the right time to calmly slot home. 7

Daniel Jebbison: Showed a cool head to assist Smith. Volleyed a chance wide and drew a smart save right at the death with a shot from range. 6.5

Mads Frokjaer: Made an impact off the bench and regularly got on the ball in pockets of space, mostly out wide. He slid the ball through to Jebbison before the goal. 6.5

