The club announced his arrival on Friday

Preston North End legend David Nugent has come out of retirement to join Anstey Nomads as a player-coach.

The 40-year-old’s career came to an end in 2021, following a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers from PNE. He now makes the move to the Northern Premier League Midlands Division outfit, who occupy 11th spot in the table.

Manager Tony Blanchard has named Nugent on the bench for Saturday’s home game against Loughborough Students. It’s familiar surroundings for the one-cap England international, having played there in a Leicester City all-stars fixture back in May.

Nugent made 635 appearances in his professional career, with 132 of those coming across two separate spells for Preston. The forward joined from Bury in January 2005 and after two-and-a-half seasons, was signed by Portsmouth for a reported £6m.

He went on to represent Burnley, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Derby County - winning promotion from the Championship with the Foxes and Boro. Nugent also won the FA Cup with Pompey, in 2008.

14 years after leaving PNE, he returned to Deepdale following the expiry of his contract at Pride Park. He put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, adding one goal and 25 appearances to his North End tally.

