The FA Cup fourth round tie went the distance at Deepdale

Preston North End won 4-2 on penalties to beat Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale, where it finished 0-0 after 120 minutes...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

His goal was never threatened too much but made a handful of saves over the piece. Two saves in the shoot out! 8

Jack Whatmough

Forced off through injury just after the hour. Handled the ball OK. Onyedinma’s pace caused him some problems. 5.5

Liam Lindsay

Battled away and limited Wycombe to few opportunities. Looked to be aggressive and get tight. Lubala did have some joy. 6

Lewis Gibson

Played around 70 minutes. Another fairly steady showing back there before the knee setback. 6

Brad Potts

A committed shift and the minutes will do him good post-injury. Just lacked that offensive threat. 6

Ali McCann

Went close with two shots in normal time. Typical endeavour and bite in midfield. Not a penalty he will want to see again! 6

Stefan Thordarson

No glaring errors as such but never really got hold of things or bossed it in midfield. 5.5

Jayden Meghoma

Some positive intent from him in the first half, always looking to go forward with the ball. Hit and miss decision making at times. 6

Duane Holmes

One of the brighter performers on the day. Created a first half chance for Osmajic and had the speed to get away from defenders at times. 7

Sam Greenwood

Got into positions but lacked cutting edge for most of normal time. Started to see more of the ball as the game went on and asked some questions with crosses and a dangerous shot. 6

Milutin Osmajic -

A willing worker as the lone striker. Saw a couple of chances go begging and his touch let him down in some promising areas. 6

Substitutes

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Added some freshness to the performance up and down the left. Some loose moments but his speed helped in spells. 6

Ryan Ledson

Put his foot in and tried to inject some life into the performance. Blew hot and cold overall. 6

Mads Frokjaer

Tucked his penalty away well. Couldn’t quite add the creative spark in normal and extra time. 6

Andrew Hughes

Slotted into the defence with minimal fuss. 6

Ched Evans

Slotted home the winning penalty. Tried to make the ball stick up top. 6