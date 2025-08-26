Preston North End player ratings vs Wrexham with three 7/10s and one 4/10 in last gasp Carabao Cup loss

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 21:41 BST
Lewis Dobbinplaceholder image
Lewis Dobbin | Getty Images
Kieffer Moore scored the last gasp winner for Wrexham in Tuesday’s second round Carabao Cup clash

Preston North End were beaten 2-3 by Wrexham in the Carabao Cup round two clash at Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings from the tie.

Starting XI

Jack Walton: Nothing he could do about the Hardie goal. Ashfield’s looked stoppable. Moore pounced on his drop to win the game. 4

Odel Offiah: Some bright moments on and off the ball. Curled a shot just wide from range. 6.5

Liam Lindsay: Bulleted PNE back in front with a strong header. Some key defensive moments. 7

Andrew Hughes: Defensively sound enough for his 75 minutes on the pitch. 6

Pol Valentin: Saw a first half volley saved. Steady overall for his hour. 6

Andrija Vukcevic: Didn’t do himself any harm, carrying out a couple of different roles. 6

Stefan Thordarson: Had to be switched on defensively. Drifted in and out. 6

Theo Carroll: Gave a decent account of himself. Assisted Dobbin. Combative and tidy. 6.5

Alfie Devine: Excellent in the first half. Assisted Lindsay. Went close with a free-kick. 7

Lewis Dobbin: Made way at half time after an impressive 45 minutes. His goal oozed class. 7

Daniel Jebbison: Created an early chance. Unlucky with his chipped effort on to the post. 6

Substitutes

Michael Smith: Not as effective as recent games but almost scored a fine winner from range. Fired over in the dying seconds. 6

Jordan Storey: Slotted in at right centre-back and did OK. 6

Milutin Osmajic: Forced off after 10 minute with what looked a back issue. 5

Ben Whiteman: Introduced for the final 20 minutes or so. 6

Thierry Small: Some neat combination play, alert defending and inviting crosses. 6.5

