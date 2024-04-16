Preston North End player ratings vs Southampton with handful of 5/10s in defeat

PNE were beaten 3-0 by Russell Martin’s side

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 22:46 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 23:11 BST

Preston North End conceded three goals in the space of 14 first half minutes, as Southampton ran out comfortable winners on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the 3-0 loss.

Not much he could do about any of the goals. Kept out Brooks brilliantly in the second half.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Not much he could do about any of the goals. Kept out Brooks brilliantly in the second half.

Photo Sales
Started aggressively but will probably have felt he could've done better for a couple of the goals.

2. Jordan Storey - 5

Started aggressively but will probably have felt he could've done better for a couple of the goals.

Photo Sales
Adams found acres of space for the first goal and he got away again for his second. Kept going until the end but an off night.

3. Liam Lindsay - 4

Adams found acres of space for the first goal and he got away again for his second. Kept going until the end but an off night.

Photo Sales
None of the defenders had a good night. Moved to left wing-back in the second half but the game was done.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5

None of the defenders had a good night. Moved to left wing-back in the second half but the game was done.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsSouthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.