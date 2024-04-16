Preston North End conceded three goals in the space of 14 first half minutes, as Southampton ran out comfortable winners on Tuesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the 3-0 loss.
1 / 4
PNE were beaten 3-0 by Russell Martin’s side
Preston North End conceded three goals in the space of 14 first half minutes, as Southampton ran out comfortable winners on Tuesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the 3-0 loss.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.