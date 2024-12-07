Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End: costly miss and penalty drama
Manager Paul Heckingbottom brought Freddie Woodman back in after suspension, while Josh Bowler and captain Ben Whiteman dropped to the bench along with Dai Cornell. In came Brad Potts and the returning Mads Frokjaer, with the latter playing an influential early part in the game as PNE started aggressively and asserted their authority on proceedings.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden was denied the opener by Wednesday shot-stopper James Beadle, after a glorious Frokjaer pass to split open the Owls' defence. But, the pressure was built up by Preston and they did break the deadlock after 14 minutes - when Frokjaer got free down the left and rolled the ball across the face of goal, for fellow Dane Emil Riis to tap home from a yard.
Shortly after, a magnificent stop from Beadle prevented the visitors from doubling their advantage - with Riis' first time strike, after a pinpoint Sam Greenwood cross, kept out impressively by the home side's number one. At the other end, Wednesday's clear threat was from crosses, but PNE always did enough, to see out any danger that came into their box.
Preston's half time lead was deserved, against an off-the-pace Wednesday. But, their still felt a long way to go at the interval and the second half wasted no time in serving up drama. Four minutes into it, a second North End goal looked certain when Greenwood's cross dropped for Potts at the back post. But, after having all the time and space to control and finish, he blasted wide from five yards.
Three minutes later, Heckingbottom will have wanted to tear his hair out on the touchline as Wednesday were presented with the chance to equalise from the penalty spot - Kaine Kesler-Hayden the man penalised for a foul on Pol Valentin. Up stepped Josh Windass, but Woodman dived the right way and denied the number 11 from 12 yards.
A big moment in the game, but still 38 minutes of the match left to play. Riis went close again after the hour, when Preston replicated the set-piece routine from Burnley away and the striker's effort whistled wide of the bottom left corner. As the final stages approached, though, the home side did get themselves back on level terms.
Substitute Anthony Musaba was allowed to deliver from the left and Michael Smith's first time effort was tame, but crept over the line after Woodman got a hand - but not enough - to the shot. Both sides will have sensed the chance to nick the game late in the day, but with fatigue creeping in it was more a case of huffing and puffing. A point apiece come full time and a 10th draw of the campaign for PNE.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Thordarson (Whiteman 82’), Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer (Holmes 77’), Greenwood, Riis (Osmajic 88’). PNE unused subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Ledson, Bowler, Keane.
Sheffield Wednesday vs PNE LIVE
Good morning!
Welcome along to our live coverage of PNE’s away match at Sheffield Wednesday... team news in 10 minutes!
Team News confirmed
Three changes for PNE!
Starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis.
Subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Ledson, Whiteman, Holmes, Bowler, Osmajic, Keane.
Sheffield Wednesday XI
Sheffield Wednesday starting XI: Beadle; Palmer (c), Valery, Bernard, M.Lowe, Gassama, S. Charles, Johnson, Windass, Ugbo, Smith.
Sheffield Wednesday subs: P. Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Iorfa, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Musaba, McNeill, J. Lowe.
North End system
That looks like a 3-4-2-1 for PNE.
Potts right, Kesler-Hayden left, Greenwood and Frokjaer as attacking midfielders behind front man, Emil Riis. But, Greenwood could push right up alongside the Dane and it become a 3-4-1-2.
Story on Owls lineup
Courtesy of our colleagues at The Star...
The Wednesday boss was left with a decision to make on who would be named in Bannan’s place... and it’s been confirmed that Liam Palmer has taken the captain’s armband in place of the number 10.
It may well be that he lines up in midfield alongside Shea Charles as a direct replacement. Only time will tell on that, though.
Elsewhere there is a return to the XI for Iké Ugbo after he recovered from injury, Josh Windass in back starting, and Dominic Iorfa drops to the bench - as does Anthony Musaba.
Not in the squad today
Summer signing Jeppe Okkels is not involved for the Lilywhites.
Wearing the armband
Ali McCann is skipper for North End!
Here they come...
Teams are out!
1' KICK OFF! (0-0)
PNE get the game under way. North End have combined their away and third kit this afternoon, with a black shirt and blue shorts and socks.
3' Early shot (0-0)
Thordarson intercepts on half way, drives forward down the left and fires a low shot at goal which is comfortable for Beadle. It looks like a 3-5-2 for Preston, with Greenwood right up alongside Riis and the midfield being encouraged to push high.
6' Vital tackle (0-0)
Wednesday break down the right and the low cross is played into the path of Smith, who looks to skip round Whatmough and shoot - but the PNE defender makes an excellent tackle.
7' Nodded over (0-0)
Successive corners for Wednesday, with the second one played short and whipped in with pace - but Windass glances over the bar with his headed effort. Paul Heckingbottom said the Owls love to get crosses into the box and we’ve already seen it a few times.
9' Almost! (0-0)
A wonderful, defence splitting pass from Frokjaer sees Kesler-Hayden get through on goal. The touch is good and the shot is powerful, but Beadle keeps him out at the near post.
13' GOAL!!!! Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE
Emil Riis slots home from a yard out after wonderful wide play from Mads Frokjaer, down the left!
19' Big chance (0-1)
Glorious opportunity for a second but Riis’ first time effort from the centre of the box is saved brilliantly by Beadle.
Greenwood had picked him out with a lovely cross, after more tidy work from Frokjaer. The ball spooned up for Potts to volley on the rebound, but he could only find the side netting.
20' Guided over (0-1)
Another dangerous cross into PNE’s box, but Hughes does enough to make it tough for Ugbo and the header is over the bar.
25' Another effort (0-1)
It’s an easy save, but Beadle has been busy in the first 25 minutes. Greenwood rides a tackle inside the Wednesday half, runs into space and shoots towards the top right corner, but Beadle has it covered.
28' Side netting (0-1)
Windass’ shot from the right of the box takes a deflection and crashes into the side netting. North End have had the better of this game so far, but Wednesday have posed a threat a few times.