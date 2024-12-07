Emil Riis’ first half opening goal was cancelled out by Michael Smith in the second half

Manager Paul Heckingbottom brought Freddie Woodman back in after suspension, while Josh Bowler and captain Ben Whiteman dropped to the bench along with Dai Cornell. In came Brad Potts and the returning Mads Frokjaer, with the latter playing an influential early part in the game as PNE started aggressively and asserted their authority on proceedings.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden was denied the opener by Wednesday shot-stopper James Beadle, after a glorious Frokjaer pass to split open the Owls' defence. But, the pressure was built up by Preston and they did break the deadlock after 14 minutes - when Frokjaer got free down the left and rolled the ball across the face of goal, for fellow Dane Emil Riis to tap home from a yard.

Shortly after, a magnificent stop from Beadle prevented the visitors from doubling their advantage - with Riis' first time strike, after a pinpoint Sam Greenwood cross, kept out impressively by the home side's number one. At the other end, Wednesday's clear threat was from crosses, but PNE always did enough, to see out any danger that came into their box.

Preston's half time lead was deserved, against an off-the-pace Wednesday. But, their still felt a long way to go at the interval and the second half wasted no time in serving up drama. Four minutes into it, a second North End goal looked certain when Greenwood's cross dropped for Potts at the back post. But, after having all the time and space to control and finish, he blasted wide from five yards.

Three minutes later, Heckingbottom will have wanted to tear his hair out on the touchline as Wednesday were presented with the chance to equalise from the penalty spot - Kaine Kesler-Hayden the man penalised for a foul on Pol Valentin. Up stepped Josh Windass, but Woodman dived the right way and denied the number 11 from 12 yards.

A big moment in the game, but still 38 minutes of the match left to play. Riis went close again after the hour, when Preston replicated the set-piece routine from Burnley away and the striker's effort whistled wide of the bottom left corner. As the final stages approached, though, the home side did get themselves back on level terms.

Substitute Anthony Musaba was allowed to deliver from the left and Michael Smith's first time effort was tame, but crept over the line after Woodman got a hand - but not enough - to the shot. Both sides will have sensed the chance to nick the game late in the day, but with fatigue creeping in it was more a case of huffing and puffing. A point apiece come full time and a 10th draw of the campaign for PNE.