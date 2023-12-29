News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday with five 5/10s in drab defeat

Scores on the doors from PNE's clash against Danny Rohl's side

By George Hodgson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 22:36 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 22:56 GMT

Preston North End were beaten 0-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale - in the final match of the calendar year.

Here are our player ratings, with Marvin Johnson scoring the winner for the Owls.

Didn't have a great deal come his way aside from the goal. Looked a tad reluctant to come off his line and Johnson squeezed his shot in at the near post.

1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5

Didn't have a great deal come his way aside from the goal. Looked a tad reluctant to come off his line and Johnson squeezed his shot in at the near post.

Pushed right on in the second half and sent a couple of inviting crosses into the box, but nobody was on the end of them. A frustrating night for him, with a penalty shout also turned down.

2. Brad Potts - 6

Pushed right on in the second half and sent a couple of inviting crosses into the box, but nobody was on the end of them. A frustrating night for him, with a penalty shout also turned down.

Caught out Johnson's goal, having gone to engage near the half way line and Wednesday breaking through. Made way just before the hour.

3. Jack Whatmough - 5.5

Caught out Johnson's goal, having gone to engage near the half way line and Wednesday breaking through. Made way just before the hour.

Left to rue the poor goal conceded in the first half, with him losing the initial dual and Johnson then running in behind. A couple of shaky passes in there went unpunished.

4. Liam Lindsay - 5

Left to rue the poor goal conceded in the first half, with him losing the initial dual and Johnson then running in behind. A couple of shaky passes in there went unpunished.

