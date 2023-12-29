Preston North End were beaten 0-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale - in the final match of the calendar year.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5
Didn't have a great deal come his way aside from the goal. Looked a tad reluctant to come off his line and Johnson squeezed his shot in at the near post.
2. Brad Potts - 6
Pushed right on in the second half and sent a couple of inviting crosses into the box, but nobody was on the end of them. A frustrating night for him, with a penalty shout also turned down.
3. Jack Whatmough - 5.5
Caught out Johnson's goal, having gone to engage near the half way line and Wednesday breaking through. Made way just before the hour.
4. Liam Lindsay - 5
Left to rue the poor goal conceded in the first half, with him losing the initial dual and Johnson then running in behind. A couple of shaky passes in there went unpunished.