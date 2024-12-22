Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milutin Osmajic scored the opening goal but PNE left Loftus Road empty handed

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from Loftus Road.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Beaten for power by the first goal and little he could do about the winner. Made a great double save at one apiece. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Storey: His individual defending on a difficult day for the team wasn’t too bad. 6

Jack Whatmough: Steady enough in the first half, defending his box. Made way soon after the restart, following QPR’s equaliser. Had been drawn out to the crosser. 5

Liam Lindsay: Tough day. Playing at left centre-back - with more space in and around him - the pace of Smyth caused the Scot problems. Was caught out for the equaliser and then sent off. 3

Brad Potts: Made way at half-time as the manager introduced Robbie Brady. Had done OK in the main; QPR had a bit of joy down the left flank. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali McCann: It is rare he doesn’t win the midfield battle. The number eight put himself about and tried to get stuck in, but QPR were better in there. Made a couple of good blocks. 5

Stefan Thordarson: Wasn’t at his best on the day. An up and down first half, then drifted out of the match in the second. 5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Played the first half down the left and then moved over to the right in the second. No lack of endeavour but hit and miss throughout. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer: An off day for the Dane. Couldn’t quite knit Preston’s play together and get the team going. Misplaced a couple of passes in the final third. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood: One of his quieter days in a PNE shirt. Got into some threatening areas but struggled to hurt the hosts. 5

Milutin Osmajic: Made way just after the hour. Took his goal well in the first half - never really looked like he was going to miss. 7

Substitutes

Robbie Brady: Struggled after being introduced at half-time. The first goal wasn’t great on his part and Dunne was able to head home the winner. 3

Duane Holmes: Had one mazy run past a crowd of QPR shirts which presented a good opportunity for North End to attack. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Keane: Didn’t really get into the game whatsoever after being introduced on 65 minutes. 5

Emil Riis: The striker didn’t have much of a kick either. Was brought on at the same time as Keane. 5

Jeppe Okkels: Came on for the final 20 minutes or so. Struggled to have an impact. 5