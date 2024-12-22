'Tough day', 'Struggled' - Preston North End player ratings vs QPR with two 3/10s in deserved defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from Loftus Road.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: Beaten for power by the first goal and little he could do about the winner. Made a great double save at one apiece. 6
Jordan Storey: His individual defending on a difficult day for the team wasn’t too bad. 6
Jack Whatmough: Steady enough in the first half, defending his box. Made way soon after the restart, following QPR’s equaliser. Had been drawn out to the crosser. 5
Liam Lindsay: Tough day. Playing at left centre-back - with more space in and around him - the pace of Smyth caused the Scot problems. Was caught out for the equaliser and then sent off. 3
Brad Potts: Made way at half-time as the manager introduced Robbie Brady. Had done OK in the main; QPR had a bit of joy down the left flank. 5
Ali McCann: It is rare he doesn’t win the midfield battle. The number eight put himself about and tried to get stuck in, but QPR were better in there. Made a couple of good blocks. 5
Stefan Thordarson: Wasn’t at his best on the day. An up and down first half, then drifted out of the match in the second. 5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Played the first half down the left and then moved over to the right in the second. No lack of endeavour but hit and miss throughout. 5.5
Mads Frokjaer: An off day for the Dane. Couldn’t quite knit Preston’s play together and get the team going. Misplaced a couple of passes in the final third. 5
Sam Greenwood: One of his quieter days in a PNE shirt. Got into some threatening areas but struggled to hurt the hosts. 5
Milutin Osmajic: Made way just after the hour. Took his goal well in the first half - never really looked like he was going to miss. 7
Substitutes
Robbie Brady: Struggled after being introduced at half-time. The first goal wasn’t great on his part and Dunne was able to head home the winner. 3
Duane Holmes: Had one mazy run past a crowd of QPR shirts which presented a good opportunity for North End to attack. 6
Will Keane: Didn’t really get into the game whatsoever after being introduced on 65 minutes. 5
Emil Riis: The striker didn’t have much of a kick either. Was brought on at the same time as Keane. 5
Jeppe Okkels: Came on for the final 20 minutes or so. Struggled to have an impact. 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.