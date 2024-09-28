Millwall 3-1 Preston North End RECAP as hosts finish with 10 but damage already done
Manager Paul Heckingbottom outlined what his team were in for at The Den, but assured it would be another matter stopping it. After a, fairly, positive week of results though, the Lilywhites headed to the capital with confidence starting to bubble - and looking for a long overdue win over their bogey team of recent times. If there’s anywhere you’ve got to earn the right in the Championship, it’s this place and sadly the warning signs were there, soon after the game got under way in South Bermondsey.
Casper De Norre rattled the woodwork early doors, with a ferocious volley from 20 yards, but it was Millwall’s superior intensity, energy and bite which will have been a major red flag for Heckingbottom. The set-piece threat of Neil Harris’ team had been highlighted and credited in the build-up; it was from one of those which Millwall eventually broke the deadlock. Jake Cooper won his header and Macauley Longstaff’s low cross gave George Honeyman the simplest of finishes from a couple of yards out.
With the crowd up and seemingly more in the legs of the Lions, PNE had a big job on their hands to stop it becoming 11 games without a win against the hosts. Josh Bowler and Brad Potts both forced saves out of Lukas Jensen - the latter’s effort particularly dangerous. But, more damage was to be inflicted before the break as North End shipped a hugely avoidable second goal on 38 minutes. The ball was lost cheaply on half-way and Romain Esse rounded Freddie Woodman, before finishing off the counter attack.
Heckingbottom had to make changes at the interval, with the game only heading one way. Stefan Thordarson and Robbie Brady were introduced, but any hope of a comeback was as good as killed, two minutes into the second half. This time, Honeyman turned provider to Langstaff - who popped up to convert from close range, after his team mate’s bobbling effort dropped kindly. Preston huffed and puffed but the game felt done and dusted on 47 minutes, which proved to be the case.
Millwall sat in their shape and asked North End to come and break them down. Neil Harris’ side looked to be cruising for a three-nil victory, but in the final few minutes Jordan Storey did pull one back as he thumped home the loose ball from close range. There was more drama before the final whistle, as substitute Aidomo Emakhu was sent off - the forward was booked for simulation but then headbutted Robbie Brady and saw a straight red shown.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts (Kesler-Hayden 58’), Storey, Lindsay, Hughes (Brady 46’), Whiteman, McCann, Bowler (Frokjaer 68’), Keane (Osmajic 68’), Holmes, Riis (Thordarson 46’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Ledson, Okkels.
Millwall vs PNE
Ratings
Our scores on the doors.
FULL TIME: Millwall 3-1 PNE
All over at The Den. Honeyman, Esse and Langstaff goals meant the game was as good as done on 47 minutes. Storey pulled one back late in the day and Emakhu saw red for the hosts. Reaction and ratings to come. Now 11 without a win against Millwall for PNE.
89' Sent off! (3-1)
Millwall substitute Aidomo Emakhu is shown two yellow cards. Firstly, for simulation and then for headbutting Brady.
88' GOAL! Millwall 3-1 PNE
North End have one back through Jordan Storey, who drills home the loose ball.
84' Osmajic denied (3-0)
North End should have one back. Brady’s cross is on a plate for Osmajic, but he heads straight at Jensen from close range.
82' Crossbar (3-0)
Almost a comedy own goal as Ivanovic bullets a header against his own upright.
80' Almost one back (3-0)
It’s worked across goal from a PNE corner but Millwall manage to put it behind at the last second.
77' Save for Woodman (3-0)
Kesler-Hayden has his pocket picked and Bryan strikes a low, powerful effort at goal, which Woodman keeps out.
75' Nobody there (3-0)
Frokjaer sends a dangerous low cross into the box but there’s nobody in light blue there to strike.
One change for Millwall as Esse makes way for Emakhu.
69' Two more subs (3-0)
Osmajic and Frokjaer replace Bowler and Keane. A few boos from the Millwall fans towards North End’s number 28.
63' Drilled over (3-0)
Thordarson strikes it sweetly from 20 yards but the effort is always rising and it clears the crossbar.
61' Sums it up... (3-0)
PNE finally win a 50-50 on half-way and Brady leads the break, but his pass in search of Holmes hits Keane on the back and the attack peters out.
58' Third PNE sub
Kaine Kesler-Hayden is on for Brad Potts.
53' Fired over (3-0)
Millwall break forward and the space opens up, but De Norre fires the eventual shot over from 20 yards.
48' GOAL! Millwall 3-0 PNE
Honeyman’s scuffed effort drops for Langstaff and he pokes home from a couple of yards out.
KICK OFF! (2-0)
Back under way, with Brady and Thordarson brought on for Hughes and Riis.
Early PNE chance as Bowler volleys wide at the back post, from Holmes’ cross.
38' GOAL! Millwall 2-0 PNE
Millwall break away and Esse rounds Woodman before slotting into the net from a tight angle.
35' Let off (1-0)
Millwall are keeping the pressure on and causing all sorts of problems with crosses from high areas. The latest somehow evades everyone in the box, as it’s flashed across the face of goal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.