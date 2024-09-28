Preston North End's Liam Lindsay heads at goal from a corner kick | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Defeat at The Den for Paul Heckingbottom's side

Manager Paul Heckingbottom outlined what his team were in for at The Den, but assured it would be another matter stopping it. After a, fairly, positive week of results though, the Lilywhites headed to the capital with confidence starting to bubble - and looking for a long overdue win over their bogey team of recent times. If there’s anywhere you’ve got to earn the right in the Championship, it’s this place and sadly the warning signs were there, soon after the game got under way in South Bermondsey.

Casper De Norre rattled the woodwork early doors, with a ferocious volley from 20 yards, but it was Millwall’s superior intensity, energy and bite which will have been a major red flag for Heckingbottom. The set-piece threat of Neil Harris’ team had been highlighted and credited in the build-up; it was from one of those which Millwall eventually broke the deadlock. Jake Cooper won his header and Macauley Longstaff’s low cross gave George Honeyman the simplest of finishes from a couple of yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the crowd up and seemingly more in the legs of the Lions, PNE had a big job on their hands to stop it becoming 11 games without a win against the hosts. Josh Bowler and Brad Potts both forced saves out of Lukas Jensen - the latter’s effort particularly dangerous. But, more damage was to be inflicted before the break as North End shipped a hugely avoidable second goal on 38 minutes. The ball was lost cheaply on half-way and Romain Esse rounded Freddie Woodman, before finishing off the counter attack.

Heckingbottom had to make changes at the interval, with the game only heading one way. Stefan Thordarson and Robbie Brady were introduced, but any hope of a comeback was as good as killed, two minutes into the second half. This time, Honeyman turned provider to Langstaff - who popped up to convert from close range, after his team mate’s bobbling effort dropped kindly. Preston huffed and puffed but the game felt done and dusted on 47 minutes, which proved to be the case.

Millwall sat in their shape and asked North End to come and break them down. Neil Harris’ side looked to be cruising for a three-nil victory, but in the final few minutes Jordan Storey did pull one back as he thumped home the loose ball from close range. There was more drama before the final whistle, as substitute Aidomo Emakhu was sent off - the forward was booked for simulation but then headbutted Robbie Brady and saw a straight red shown.