Mihailo Ivanovic fired the visitors ahead with a free-kick but Emil Riis equalised shortly after half-time

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

Didn’t have many saves to make at all. Ivanovic’s free-kick must’ve been on the money as there was no dive from PNE’s number one. Caught corners well under pressure. 6

Ryan Porteous

Hooked a effort just over in the first half. Handled and passed the ball with composure again. Was switched on defensively. 7

Liam Lindsay

Decent display on his return to the side. A couple of important challenges made over the piece. 7

Lewis Gibson

A worrying late knock but managed to solider on. Saw a goal bound header blocked in the first half. His defending was strong on the whole once again. 7

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Another big shift down the right. Regularly got into attacking areas and situations. Millwall dealt with it fairly well but the intent was always there. Saw a late chance go begging. 6.5

Andrew Hughes

Steady enough hour or so at left wing-back. Dealt with Azeez and tried to support attacks down the flank. Some strong moments of defending. 6.5

Stefan Thordarson

Did well in there again. Some lovely long range passing on show and battled impressively in certian moments. 7

Ali McCann

Kept going until the end but not his best showing. Loose with some of his play, admittedly on a tricky Deepdale surface. 5.5

Brad Potts

Made way at half-time. Had been no lack of endeavour and he’d got into areas, operating in attacking midfield again, but another striker was the decision at the break. 6

Sam Greenwood

A lovely touch and turn early doors to create a chance for Riis. Drifted out of the match after that; continued to put the work in off the ball. Sometimes wanted too long on the ball. 5.5

Emil Riis

Put in a strong shift against two tough centre-backs. Came close to breaking the deadlock early on but got his goal, in style, shortly after the restart. 8

Substitutes

Milutin Osmajic

Fired an effort over. Created a chance for Kesler-Hayden late on. 6

Robbie Brady

Sharp in possession and brought energy and bite to the performance, as well as quality. 7

Mads Frokjaer

His introduction saw PNE carry greater creativity and goal threat. Got into areas; asked questions. 6.5

Ryan Ledson - 6.5

Will Keane - 5.5