Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emil Riis and Stefan Thordarson scored the goals for PNE on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Deepdale to secure back-to-back wins.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Stefan Thordarson celebrates | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Burgzorg slid the ball under him for the leveller. Made his fair share of smart saves on the day though - denying Doak and Forss especially well in the second half. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Storey: Blew hot and cold but no lack of fight over the piece. Showed confidence to push on and pass at times. 6

Lewis Gibson: A vital block to stop Hackney’s first half effort. Assured in lots of moments again. Burgzorg sold him for the leveller. 7

Andrew Hughes: Didn’t do a great deal wrong on the day. An experienced defensive showing. 6.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Bright again down the right. Asked questions offensively and relentless in his defending. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Thordarson: A fine first goal in a PNE shirt to fire North End ahead. Hit and miss with his general play but positive on the whole. 7.5

Ali McCann: Battled well in the middle of the park and was neat and tidy in possession. 7

Jayden Meghoma: A tough assignment up against the tricky Doak. Battled well with him first half and tried to support attacks. Caught out for the equalising goal. 6

Mads Frokjaer: Another strong showing from the Dane. His use of the ball and decision making was impressive. Covered plenty of ground and was a threat. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood: Got into areas and always wanted the ball but often wanted a bit too much time on it. Carried a threat but lacked the cutting edge. 5.5

Milutin Osmajic: Worked his socks off up there again. Got back and won the ball a couple of times and flicked Thordarson through for his goal. A heavy touch let him down for a second half chance. 6

Substitutes

Robbie Brady: Fought through the closing stages with a knock. Some crisp forward passing. 6

Ryan Ledson: Did well again in the engine room. Added some needed freshness and bite. 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Riis: Took his winning goal in clinical fashion. Put the hard yards in off the ball. 7.5

Duane Holmes: Put himself about and played his part in the closing stages. 6

Will Keane: Introduced late in the day. Couldn’t quite gather the ball to shoot inside the box. Retained possession fairly well. 6