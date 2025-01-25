'Strong', 'Relentless' - Preston North End player ratings vs Middlesbrough with two 8/10s and two 7.5s
Preston North End beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Deepdale to secure back-to-back wins.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: Burgzorg slid the ball under him for the leveller. Made his fair share of smart saves on the day though - denying Doak and Forss especially well in the second half. 7
Jordan Storey: Blew hot and cold but no lack of fight over the piece. Showed confidence to push on and pass at times. 6
Lewis Gibson: A vital block to stop Hackney’s first half effort. Assured in lots of moments again. Burgzorg sold him for the leveller. 7
Andrew Hughes: Didn’t do a great deal wrong on the day. An experienced defensive showing. 6.5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Bright again down the right. Asked questions offensively and relentless in his defending. 8
Stefan Thordarson: A fine first goal in a PNE shirt to fire North End ahead. Hit and miss with his general play but positive on the whole. 7.5
Ali McCann: Battled well in the middle of the park and was neat and tidy in possession. 7
Jayden Meghoma: A tough assignment up against the tricky Doak. Battled well with him first half and tried to support attacks. Caught out for the equalising goal. 6
Mads Frokjaer: Another strong showing from the Dane. His use of the ball and decision making was impressive. Covered plenty of ground and was a threat. 8
Sam Greenwood: Got into areas and always wanted the ball but often wanted a bit too much time on it. Carried a threat but lacked the cutting edge. 5.5
Milutin Osmajic: Worked his socks off up there again. Got back and won the ball a couple of times and flicked Thordarson through for his goal. A heavy touch let him down for a second half chance. 6
Substitutes
Robbie Brady: Fought through the closing stages with a knock. Some crisp forward passing. 6
Ryan Ledson: Did well again in the engine room. Added some needed freshness and bite. 6.5
Emil Riis: Took his winning goal in clinical fashion. Put the hard yards in off the ball. 7.5
Duane Holmes: Put himself about and played his part in the closing stages. 6
Will Keane: Introduced late in the day. Couldn’t quite gather the ball to shoot inside the box. Retained possession fairly well. 6
