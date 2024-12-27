Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Potts scored the decisive second half goal at Deepdale

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will have expected to see his side fired up, as they aimed to bounce back from last weekend's crushing defeat - after being given Christmas Day off. PNE's boss had issued a warning about Hull's dangerous forward passing under new manager Ruben Selles though; with six minutes on the clock the Tigers came close to breaking the deadlock. Joao Pedro forced Freddie Woodman into a save after working room for his shot inside the box, before Regan Slater blazed a glorious opportunity over on the rebound.

After a slow start the hosts managed to ease their way into proceedings and have some moments in the final third. Kaine Kesler-Hayden saw a penalty appeal waved away following a surging run into the Tigers' box, before Milutin Osmajic sliced wide from the cross of Mads Frokjaer. The remainder of the half was tight and tense, with both attacks kept at arm's length - Ben Whiteman guided a volley wide just before the break but chances were few and far between on the whole.

At the interval the game had all the feel of one which may be decided by one goal. Osmajic and Sam Greenwood had opportunities to break the deadlock before the hour mark, but neither attackers could hit the target with their respective efforts. On the hour mark, though, the roof was raised at Deepdale when Kesler-Hayden - a positive outlet all afternoon down the left - delivered a pinpoint cross for Brad Potts to run on to and expertly tuck home first time.

Deepdale became a nervy place from that point on, but Selles' men didn't cause Woodman too much trouble between the sticks. North End's number one had to react quickly to push a threatening Cody Drameh cross - which had been left by PNE's defenders - away from danger. Protecting a lead and getting over the line has been a challenge for Preston this season; here they did it with much welcomed, minimal fuss.