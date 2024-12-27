Preston North End 1-0 Hull City RECAP and highlights as Brad Potts goal sees off Ruben Selles' side
Manager Paul Heckingbottom will have expected to see his side fired up, as they aimed to bounce back from last weekend's crushing defeat - after being given Christmas Day off. PNE's boss had issued a warning about Hull's dangerous forward passing under new manager Ruben Selles though; with six minutes on the clock the Tigers came close to breaking the deadlock. Joao Pedro forced Freddie Woodman into a save after working room for his shot inside the box, before Regan Slater blazed a glorious opportunity over on the rebound.
After a slow start the hosts managed to ease their way into proceedings and have some moments in the final third. Kaine Kesler-Hayden saw a penalty appeal waved away following a surging run into the Tigers' box, before Milutin Osmajic sliced wide from the cross of Mads Frokjaer. The remainder of the half was tight and tense, with both attacks kept at arm's length - Ben Whiteman guided a volley wide just before the break but chances were few and far between on the whole.
At the interval the game had all the feel of one which may be decided by one goal. Osmajic and Sam Greenwood had opportunities to break the deadlock before the hour mark, but neither attackers could hit the target with their respective efforts. On the hour mark, though, the roof was raised at Deepdale when Kesler-Hayden - a positive outlet all afternoon down the left - delivered a pinpoint cross for Brad Potts to run on to and expertly tuck home first time.
Deepdale became a nervy place from that point on, but Selles' men didn't cause Woodman too much trouble between the sticks. North End's number one had to react quickly to push a threatening Cody Drameh cross - which had been left by PNE's defenders - away from danger. Protecting a lead and getting over the line has been a challenge for Preston this season; here they did it with much welcomed, minimal fuss.
Attendance: 16,521 (1,203) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer (Holmes 76’), Greenwood (Keane 76’), Osmajic (Riis 76’) PNE unused: Cornell, Bauer, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Bowler.
Preston vs Hull LIVE
FT: PNE 1-0 Hull City
Brad Potts’ second half goal wins it for PNE!
Reaction to come...
90' That should be that (1-0)
Woodman holds on to a powerful Hull header in the 94th minute, after McCann had fouled Bedia in a dangerous position.
89' Routine stop (1-0)
Omur drives a shot at goal but it’s comfortable for Woodman to collect.
85' Pushed away (1-0)
Drameh causes problems immediately with a cross from the left which is left by PNE’s defenders and pushed clear at the last second by Woodman.
83' Change for Hull (1-0)
Louie Coyle makes way for Cody Drameh.
Hull aren’t threatening too much but they are firmly in the game with it one-nil.
Deepdale feels quite nervy.
74' Triple PNE sub (1-0)
Riis, Keane and Holmes on.
Osmajic, Frokjaer and Greenwood off.
71' Double Tigers change (1-0)
Bedia and Omur are on for Slater and Pedro.
69' Danger (1-0)
Burstow’s low cross from the left is pushed out by Woodman and put behind by Kesler-Hayden. Hull worked the ball into a dangerous position there.
65' Break in play (1-0)
Whatmough is down receiving treatment.
GOALLLLL! PNE 1-0 Hull
Brad Potts tucks home from Kesler-Hayden’s low cross from the left!
52' Just wide (0-0)
PNE keep it alive in the final third and maintain pressure, but Greenwood drags his shot wide from inside the box.
Change for Hull now as Abu Kamara comes on for Ryan Longman.
50' Struck over (0-0)
Frokjaer threads a lovely pass through to Osmajic, who runs on to it and strikes his effort over the crossbar.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way, with one change made.
Matty Jacob has come on for Hull City with Ryan Giles replaced.
HT: PNE 0-0 Hull City
Goalless at the break...
Both teams have had moments in the final third but few clear-cut chances have been created.
Pedro came close early on for Hull before Slater blazed over. PNE then saw Kesler-Hayden’s penalty shout turned down.
Osmajic has had a couple of efforts inside the box but neither have threatened Pandur too much in the Tigers goal.
33' Flag up (0-0)
Frustration for PNE as Frokjaer lifts it through to Osmajic and the flag goes up. He would’ve been in on goal but just didn’t hold his run long enough.
28' Injury concern (0-0)
PNE have to kick the ball out of play due to Kesler-Hayden going down. Looks like he’ll be fine to continue following treatment.
27' Drilled over (0-0)
The ball drops for Puerta 25 yards out and he takes on the first time effort, but it’s always rising.
25' Can't gather (0-0)
Frokjaer is starting to pull strings. He plays a delicate pass into the path of Potts but the number 44 can’t gather it inside the box and get his shot off. The two continue to link up down the right for Preston.
