How we rated the PNE players in Tuesday night's FA Cup tie

Preston North End booked their place in round four of the FA Cup after beating Charlton Athletic 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Milutin Osmajic pounced on an error to break the deadlock and then fired PNE back ahead shortly after the restart, after Luke Berry had equalised on 40 minutes for the Addicks. North End will be on home soil in the next round of the competition as they host Wycombe Wanderers.

Here are our player ratings from the win over Nathan Jones’ side...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: A couple of reflex saves in the first half and a brilliant one to deny Chuks Aneke late in the day. 7

Jordan Storey: Tyreece Campbell was a real handful for him down the left. Kept going but was put to the test on the night. 5

Lewis Gibson: Charlton’s physical strikers asked questions at times but on the whole he was fairly assured. Composed in possession. 6.5

Andrew Hughes: A solid enough shift from the Welshman. A couple of lovely switches of play. Couldn’t stop the cross coming in for the equaliser. 6

Josh Bowler: Some lively moments down the right, cutting inside and looking to create. Not best suited to wing-back though and left Storey isolated a lot. 5.5

Ben Whiteman: One of the better performers on the night. Got back in to defend a few times and looked after the ball. 6.5

Stefan Thordarson: A touch off the pace. Didn’t impact the game a great deal. Delivered one inviting cross from a free-kick. 5

Duane Holmes: Plenty of energy up and down the left. Had a few shots at goal after skipping inside. He was caused problems by Thierry Small - who got away from him for the leveller. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer: Led PNE counter-attacks on a few occasions and showed some nice awareness with his touches and passes. Got through an hour. Drifted in and out. 5.5

Will Keane: Linked the game effectively on occasions as well as playing the ball forward for Osmajic. He didn’t really have any chances himself. 5.5

Milutin Osmajic: Pounced on an error to break the deadlock and then stuck a clinical volley away to fire PNE back ahead. Put himself about all night and was a nuisance. 7.5

Substitutes

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Helped combat the Charlton threat out wide and showed a sharpness in possession. 6

Ali McCann: Came on and was steady away in the middle of the park. 6

Sam Greenwood: Had one dangerous run forward but went solo instead of sliding the ball to Holmes. 6

Emil Riis: Introduced late in the day. Got back and dug in when required. 6