Preston North End 2-1 Charlton RECAP and highlights as Osmajic brace sets up Wycombe Wanderers tie
Sunday evening's round four draw may not have sparked all that much excitement among the watching North End faithful. But Paul Heckingbottom's side - after seeing Saturday's clash postponed due to a frozen pitch - knew their route to round five of the FA Cup; it could undoubtedly have been tougher. But, it was of course one game at a time and Charlton Athletic - under a fierce competitor in Nathan Jones - were never going to roll over.
In fact, the Addicks were more than a match for North End in the first half and - despite Preston having a few moments - will have felt aggrieved to fall behind on 32 minutes. Charlton's play in their own third had been loose on a couple of occasions though and this time Milutin Osmajic pounced on a weak Alex Mitchell pass back to goalkeeper Will Mannion. The Montenegrin intercepted, rounded the shot-stopper and slotted into the empty net.
Jones' response to that opener was to hurl his water bottle several yards down the touchline; understandable frustration given the way his team had played up until that point. The Welshman was punching the air five minutes before the break though, with the source of Charlton's equaliser no surprise to anyone inside the stadium. Tyreece Campbell and Thierry Small had caused plenty of problems out wide and it was the latter's low cross which an unmarked Luke Berry tucked home first time, from 12 yards.
The tie firmly hung in the balance at the break with Josh Bowler having volleyed over for Preston just before half-time - while Ben Whiteman had to block Gassan Ahadme's goal-bound header. North End made the perfect start to a potential banana skin second 45 though. When an opportunity falls to Osmajic it often goes in and he crashed home a clinical, first time volley from Whiteman's corner into a dangerous area.
Just moments after the Montenegrin then raced through but could only slam his shot into the side-netting - not quite able to tick off a third hat-trick in Preston colours. Heckingbottom's men had further openings and opportunities to kill the game but Charlton kept themselves in the game and never really went away. It took a wonderful Woodman save - to keep out Chuks Aneke's bullet header five minutes from the end - to ensure PNE progressed into round four, where they will host Wycombe Wanderers.
Attendance: 7,734 (716 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Bowler (Kesler-Hayden 60'), Whiteman (c), Thordarson (McCann 60'), Holmes (Lindsay 81'), Frokjaer (Greenwood 60'), Keane (Riis 77'), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Ledson, Evans.
Player ratings
Milutin Osmajic’s brace fires the Lilywhites into round four!
90' Added time (2-1)
Five additional minutes.
85' Brilliant save (2-1)
Ex-PNE loan man Aneke has his hands on his head after seeing a bullet header brilliantly saved by Woodman.
82' Charlton changes (2-1)
Aneke and Godden replace Edwards and Docherty.
81' Final PNE sub (2-1)
Lindsay on for Holmes.
78' PNE sub (2-1)
Riis on for Keane.
77' Smothered (2-1)
Woodman grabs hold of the ball after Leaburn nodded the ball down into a dangerous area for Jones to attack.
75' Charlton sub (2-1)
Alex Mitchell makes way for Zach Mitchell.
73' Effort blocked (2-1)
Almost a third for PNE as they work the ball forward and Kesler-Hayden plays a neat one-two with McCann to take him into the Charlton box. His shot is blocked but it drops for Osmajic and his effort deflects into the arms of Mannion.
67' Didn't release the ball (2-1)
PNE work it forward nicely and Greenwood drives and drives but is eventually crowded out. Holmes not impressed; he felt the ball should’ve come his way after bombing forward down the left.
60' PNE subs (2-1)
Kesler-Hayden, McCann and Greenwood replace Frokjaer, Thordarson and Bowler.
57' First change of the game (2-1)
A switch up front for Charlton as Miles Leaburn replaces Gassan Ahadme.
53' Another chance (2-1)
Keane plays Osmajic through but he’s always looking to cut inside and Mitchell reads the striker well, to block not one but two of his efforts.
50' Chance for the hat-trick (2-1)
Frokjaer plays it through to Osmajic but he crashes his strike from inside the box into the side netting.
48' GOAL! PNE 2-1 Charlton
Osmajic volleys home first time from Whiteman’s corner!
KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way for the second half at Deepdale. No changes.
HT: PNE 1-1 Charlton Athletic
Berry with the equaliser for the Addicks after Osmajic’s opening goal.
45' Volleyed over (1-1)
Bowler guides his first time volley over the crossbar after Holmes’ floated cross over picked him out.
