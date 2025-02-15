Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday’s derby at Deepdale

Derby matches aren’t designed for the early kick-off slot but Deepdale did not lack atmosphere as Preston North End and Burnley emerged from the tunnel. In the Alan Kelly Town End surfed a enormous Sir Tom Finney flag, 11 years on from the passing of PNE’s greatest ever player. Opposite were five-and-a-half thousand Clarets supporters and it was time for round one between the two Lancashire rivals, who meet again in a fortnight for FA Cup fifth round action.

Burnley’s remarkable defensive record has been well documented all season; they headed into the game with just nine league goals conceded all season and 21 unbeaten across all competitions. Preston knew the former number ought to be ten, with Emil Riis’ disallowed goal at Turf Moor still one that frustrates manager Paul Heckingbottom - who was serving the first of his two-match touchline ban - to this day. Confidence levels in the North End camp were also high though after victory in Norwich.

It promised to be tight and tense but always competitive and that was very much the early tone set, with hard tackles made and percentage passes played into the channels - the structure and focus on point from both teams. It was Burnley who had the first opportunity of the game but Jaidon Anthony went solo after dispossessing Jayden Meghoma and could only drag his effort wide. Preston then had their first moment but CJ Egan-Riley brilliant blocked Milutin Osmajic’s effort after he raced through.

First half action was likely uninspiring for the neutral but for two Lancashire clubs, who share plenty of history over the years, the closeness of the contest made for an engaging watch. Burnley afforded Preston little space and defended their box impressively but things did open up for Kaine Kesler-Hayden, after positive work from Stefan Thordarson. The Aston Villa loan man - who is yet to open his account for PNE - saw his shot smothered though by James Trafford.

Lyle Foster, operating on the left, had been fairly quiet but the number 17 had glorious opportunities to break the deadlock either side of the half-time whistle. He curled a first time effort over the crossbar right before the break and then dragged his shot on to the post from a matter of yards out. The visiting supporters raised the decibels and tried to pull the ball into Freddie Woodman’s net; North End’s defenders continued to stand strong and intervene at hints of danger though.

Preston assistant Stuart McCall had predicted a feisty encounter and the game was heading in that direction, until a uncomfortable break in second half play. That was when Hannibal Mejbri reacted furiously to something said by PNE front man Milutin Osmajic. Burnley’s midfielder waved his arms, raced to the referee and then over to his manager Scott Parker. Proceedings came to a halt but eventually resumed after dialogue between the officials and both dugouts.

It was then all systems go to try and find a winning goal, on a day where one always looked as though it would be enough. Anthony shaped inside and bent his effort over in search of the top right corner; every time North End asked questions in the Burnley box there was a claret and blue shirt there to clear.

A goalless draw appeared the inevitable outcome but Marcus Edwards injected speed, skill and quality off the bench and threatened to be the match winner for Burnley - who saw a major penalty appeal waved away in the final minute of normal time. In the end a point apiece was shaken on; there will have to be a winner in two weeks, when Preston and Burnley face off for a place in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Attendance: 19,864 (5,670 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (Greenwood 73’), Thordarson, Meghoma (Brady 90’), Potts, Frokjaer (Keane 90’), Osmajic (Riis 77’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Evans.